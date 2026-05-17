Dutch Masterpiece To Unlock Gujarat’s Mega Kalpasar Project? Why PM Modi Visited Afsluitdijk Dam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the iconic Afsluitdijk Dam in the Netherlands during his official trip, highlighting the importance of Dutch expertise in efficient water management and its relevance for India's future infrastructure needs.

Highlighting bilateral cooperation on climate resilience, PM Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten jointly visited the Netherlands' iconic barrier dam.

What Makes Afsluitdijk Dam Different?

The Afsluitdijk is a 32-kilometre-long dam and causeway that protects large parts of the Netherlands from the sea. It is considered a landmark example of advanced engineering used to manage rising sea levels and prevent flooding, with this upgrade further strengthening coastal protection by adding stronger locks and improved water drainage systems.

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Beyond flood protection, the modernized framework integrates dedicated fish migration corridors to restore local ecosystems, alongside cutting-edge renewable energy technologies that harness wind, solar, tidal flows, and freshwater-saltwater interactions, the Times of India reported.

The famous engineering structure is being upgraded in a major project called “Afsluitdijk 2.0,” designed to handle extremely rare and powerful storms that may occur once in 10,000 years.

The Importance of the Dam for India

India is particularly interested in adapting elements of the Dutch model for its own needs, especially in managing rivers, coastal regions, and extreme weather events. The discussion also connects to India's broader infrastructure plans, including large water storage and flood protection projects such as the Kalpasar initiative in Gujarat, as per the reports.

Officials emphasized that both nations are strengthening cooperation in water technology, sustainable infrastructure, and climate adaptation strategies. The visit reflects a growing partnership between India and the Netherlands in addressing shared environmental challenges through innovation and engineering solutions.

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