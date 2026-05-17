Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Joins Exclusive Club Of IPL Captains

Shreyas Iyer added another milestone to his impressive IPL journey on Sunday, becoming only the fifth player in tournament history to captain in 100 or more matches. The Punjab Kings skipper achieved the feat during his side's IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala.

Before Iyer, only four players had reached the landmark — MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir — placing the 31-year-old in an elite league of IPL captains.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Iyer was appointed captain of Punjab Kings after previously leading both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the league.

Iyer first became an IPL captain in 2018 when he replaced Gautam Gambhir midway through the season at Delhi Capitals. Under his leadership, the franchise qualified for the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in six years. He then guided DC to their maiden IPL final in 2020, where they finished runners-up to Mumbai Indians.

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In 2022, Iyer moved to Kolkata Knight Riders and took over the captaincy. Although a back injury ruled him out of the entire 2023 season, he made a remarkable comeback in 2024, leading KKR to their third IPL title. Despite the successful campaign, the franchise released him ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Punjab Kings then secured Iyer's services for Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history at the time. He once again showcased his leadership credentials by steering Punjab Kings into the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

Among IPL captains, Dhoni remains far ahead at the top, having led Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in 235 matches. Rohit Sharma follows with 158 games as Mumbai Indians captain, while Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 143 matches. Gambhir, who captained both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, sits fourth with with 129 matches as skipper.

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