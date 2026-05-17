Chelsea FC Appoint Xabi Alonso As Manager On Four-Year Deal After FA Cup Final Defeat

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the club's new manager, with the Spaniard signing a four-year contract that begins on July 1, 2026. Alonso will take charge after interim boss Calum McFarlane completes the remainder of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Stamford Bridge.

The announcement arrives at a critical moment for Chelsea, just a day after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final raised scrutiny around the club's direction under the BlueCo ownership group.

Alonso joins Chelsea after a short but high-profile spell at Real Madrid, which ended after just 34 matches in charge. The 44-year-old recorded 24 wins, four draws and six defeats during his tenure, finishing with a 2.24 points-per-game average despite his early departure from Spain.

Despite the mixed outcome in Madrid, Alonso's standing within European football remains extremely strong, largely because of the work he produced during his time in Germany.

ALSO READ | Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch ISL's Title-Defining Kolkata Derby?

Alonso guided Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 campaign, reshaping the club into one of Europe's most organised and effective teams. His flexible 3-4-2-1 system, aggressive pressing structure and positional rotations earned widespread praise across the continent.

Before moving into management, Alonso enjoyed an elite playing career spanning Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The former midfielder made 210 appearances for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009 before winning major honours in Spain and Germany.

Internationally, he played a key role in Spain's golden era, helping the national side win the 2010 FIFA World Cup as well as the UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

The appointment makes Alonso the fifth permanent managerial hire since the BlueCo takeover in 2022, following Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

Despite heavy spending across multiple transfer windows, Chelsea have struggled to build sustained consistency during the ownership era. While the club lifted the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup under Maresca in 2025, the Italian was fired midway through the 2025-26 season with his successor Rosenior lasting only 104 days in the job.

Chelsea currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, with their hopes of European qualification hanging in the balance following defeat in the FA Cup final.

Alonso's appointment represents another major rebuild at Stamford Bridge. Unlike several recent hires, the Spaniard has reportedly been handed broader authority over football decisions and recruitment, with Chelsea formally naming him “manager” rather than “head coach,” a distinction that could signal a shift in the club's overall structure moving forward.

ALSO READ | Thailand Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag's Two-Year Title Wait Continues After Final Defeat — A Look At Their Career Final Results

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.