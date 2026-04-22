Chelsea Sack Liam Rosenior After Four-Month Spell Amid Goal Drought And UCL Exit

Chelsea have sacked Liam Rosenior on Wednesday, April 22, bringing an end to a tenure of under four months following a sharp collapse in results. The decision follows a five-game Premier League losing streak without a goal, the club's worst such run in over a century, compounded by a heavy 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

A 3-0 loss to Brighton, Rosenior's former club, on April 21 proved the final straw, with the manager himself describing the performance as “unacceptable”. Appointed on January 6 to replace Enzo Maresca, Rosenior leaves Chelsea seventh in the table, just three points above 12th, with the club stating results had fallen “below the necessary standards.”

🚨 BREAKING: Chelsea have decided to SACK Liam Rosenior with immediate effect.



It's OVER after 4 months, and 5 consecutive defeats with 0 goals scored. ❌ pic.twitter.com/5dVf1NnBfS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2026

The news was confirmed via a statement on the Chelsea website, which also confirmed that Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season.

Rosenior's brief spell reflected the wider instability at Stamford Bridge, with results fluctuating sharply despite early signs of attacking cohesion.

Liam Rosenior's record at Chelsea:



✅ 11 wins

🤝 2 draws

❌ 10 losses



His time at the club comes to an end following five consecutive Premier League defeats. pic.twitter.com/zUVN5OiLYJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 22, 2026

The sacking marks the second managerial departure for Chelsea this season, following Maresca's exit on January 1. The Italian led the Blues to the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

BREAKING: Chelsea have fired head coach Liam Rosenior after just over three months in charge 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oA1V0tNM8v — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 22, 2026

Rosenior's exit is the latest in Chelsea's long-standing pattern of managerial churn, with the club once again prioritising immediate results over continuity.

Chelsea have now had 10 different managers in the last 10 years, excluding interim spells.

🚨 𝗖𝗥𝗔𝗭𝗬 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗧: Chelsea have now had 10 different managers in the last 10 years, excluding interims:



• 🇳🇱 Guus Hiddink

• 🇮🇹 Antonio Conte

• 🇮🇹 Maurizio Sarri

• 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Frank Lampard

• 🇩🇪 Thomas Tuchel

• 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Graham Potter

• 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Frank Lampard

• 🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino

•… pic.twitter.com/uSFqWb6S0U — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) April 22, 2026

Even by those standards, Rosenior's spell ranks among the briefest, particularly in the modern era where expectations and turnover have remained consistently high.

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