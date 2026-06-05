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Wipro Issues First Statement On Religious Conversion Case In Pune

She named a colleague, Shahina Rafiq, as the person who initiated the alleged coercion from her very first day at the company.

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Wipro Issues First Statement On Religious Conversion Case In Pune
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Wipro Technologies has issued its first statement on allegations of religious harassment and forced conversion at its Hinjawadi office in Pune, saying it maintains a "zero-tolerance approach" towards misconduct and has been fully cooperating with Pune Police.

"At Wipro, employee welfare, dignity, and respect are paramount. We maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards any form of misconduct, discrimination, harassment, or actions that compromise an individual's fundamental rights and freedoms," the company said.

"We have been fully cooperating with the authorities in this matter and have provided all relevant documents and information with the Pune Police. As the matter is currently under investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of the case," it added.

The statement follows a complaint filed at Hinjawadi Police Station by a former Hindu woman employee of Wipro's Hinjawadi campus.

The former employee alleged that she was subjected to religious harassment and pressure to convert to Islam while working at the company's Hinjawadi office. She named a colleague, Shahina Rafiq, as the person who initiated the alleged coercion from her very first day at the company.

The allegations were made public during a press conference held at Pune Patrakar Bhavan, where representatives of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, legal counsel, and the former employee were present.

It has been reported that the former employee has also served a legal notice on Wipro through her counsel, where she sought reinstatement with the continuity of service, back wages and compensation of Rs 50 lakh for mental trauma and reputational damage. She has also demanded a formal written apology.

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