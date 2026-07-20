SEBI Fines CDSL Rs 1 Crore Over 2022 Malware Attack, Cybersecurity Lapses

India's markets regulator has imposed a cumulative penalty of Rs 1 crore on Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) for cybersecurity lapses that led to the November 2022 malware attack, holding that the breach was "foreseeable" and could have been prevented through compliance with mandatory security standards.

In an 88-page order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) levied a Rs 90 lakh penalty under the SEBI Act and Rs 10 lakh under the Depositories Act, while disposing of proceedings against CDSL's former Chief Information Security Officer Rajesh Nadkarni and former Chief Technology Officer Amit Mahajan without imposing monetary penalties.

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Rejecting CDSL's defence that the attack was an unfortunate cyber incident, the adjudicating officer concluded that the malware attack was "not an unforeseeable or random event" but "a foreseeable consequence of lapses in cyber security controls."

SEBI found that CDSL failed to classify its internet-facing Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) server as a critical asset despite revised cybersecurity norms, leaving it outside mandatory security testing and monitoring. The regulator also identified weak password controls, deviations from security policies and inadequate monitoring of security alerts.

"The failures... could, and ought to have been avoided in the normal course," the order said, adding that the deficiencies reflected a "failure to adhere to basic cyber security hygiene" expected of a market infrastructure institution.

According to the order, forensic investigation indicated that attackers first gained access to CDSL's network in November 2021, almost a year before the malware attack was detected on Nov. 18, 2022. The regulator said the prolonged compromise underscored shortcomings in CDSL's cyber monitoring framework.

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The malware attack disrupted several depository services, including settlement, transfer and pledge transactions, forcing market participants to defer settlements over the weekend.

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