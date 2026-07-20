SEBI Says Business Transfers Can't Bypass Mandatory Debt Listing Rules

India's securities regulator has clarified that companies cannot avoid mandatory debt-listing requirements by transferring unlisted bonds through corporate restructurings, offering an important interpretation of a rule introduced after a series of high-profile debt market failures exposed gaps in investor protection.

In an informal guidance letter issued to Ananya Finance for Inclusive Growth Pvt. Ltd., the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said non-convertible debentures (NCDs) transferred to a listed debt entity as part of a business transfer arrangement would need to comply with the mandatory listing requirement under Regulation 62A of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

The clarification addresses a question that has lingered since SEBI introduced Regulation 62A in 2024. While the provision requires listed debt entities to list all NCDs proposed to be issued after Jan. 1, 2024, it did not expressly deal with debt securities that were issued earlier by another company but later become obligations of a listed entity through a merger, business transfer or similar restructuring.

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Ananya, a privately held company whose equity is unlisted but which already has listed debt securities, approached the regulator after acquiring the business of its wholly owned subsidiary, Prayas Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. Under the transaction, Prayas' outstanding unlisted NCDs were transferred to Ananya along with the associated liabilities.

No fresh debentures were issued and the securities continued under the same ISINs. Ananya argued that because there was no new issuance, the mandatory listing requirement should not apply.

Clarufying this, SEBI said that rather than adopting a narrow reading of the word "issued", the regulator said Regulation 62A must be interpreted in light of its objective. Once the liabilities under the debentures become obligations of a listed debt entity, allowing them to remain unlisted would undermine the purpose of the regulation.

The interpretation effectively extends the reach of the rule beyond fresh issuances to debt securities that migrate onto the balance sheet of a listed entity through corporate reorganisations.

Closing a gap exposed by debt-market crises

The clarification is rooted in reforms SEBI introduced after a succession of major debt defaults, including IL&FS, DHFL, Reliance Capital and other stressed issuers, that highlighted uneven disclosure standards in India's corporate bond market.

Before the reforms, companies could simultaneously have listed and unlisted debt. While investors in listed bonds benefited from periodic disclosures, governance requirements, credit rating updates and exchange oversight under the LODR framework, investors in privately placed unlisted bonds received significantly less information despite often funding the same issuer.

To narrow that gap, SEBI amended the LODR Regulations by inserting Regulation 62A, requiring entities that already have listed debt securities to list all non-convertible debt securities issued after Jan. 1, 2024. The objective was to prevent issuers from maintaining parallel pools of listed and unlisted debt with different disclosure standards.

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Although issued as an informal guidance letter and therefore not legally binding precedent, SEBI's interpretation provides an important indication of how the regulator intends to administer Regulation 62A.

The guidance suggests that companies cannot avoid mandatory listing merely because debt changes hands through a business transfer, slump sale or other restructuring rather than a fresh issuance.

Listed debt issuers contemplating group reorganisations or transfers of financing businesses are now likely to assume that inherited NCDs must also enter the listed framework, ensuring that investors receive the same level of disclosure irrespective of how the debt arrives on a listed company's balance sheet.

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