Q1 Results Today: Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Adani Energy, TVS Motor Among 40+ Companies

More than 40 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Adani Energy Solutions, TVS Motor and Indian Hotels, are scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on July 21, making it one of the busiest days of the earnings season.
A number of the companies have scheduled post-results conference calls to brief investors and analysts on their quarterly earnings. Investors will also watch for any dividend announcements, share buyback proposals or other corporate actions that companies may announce alongside their Q1FY27 results
Key Names Announcing Q1 Results Today
- Bajaj Auto - Volume growth, exports, EV business and margin outlook.
- Bandhan Bank - Asset quality, NIMs, loan growth and deposit mobilisation.
- TVS Motor - Domestic demand, premium motorcycles and EV sales
- Adani Energy Solutions - Transmission pipeline, order book and capex.
- Adani Total Gas - CNG and PNG volume growth, Margins, Network expansion
- Indian Hotels - Occupancy, RevPAR and tourism demand.
- JSW Infrastructure - Cargo volumes, Expansion projects, EBITDA margins
Q1FY27 Earnings Call Schedule For Key Companies Reporting On July 21
|Company
|Earnings / Investor Call
|Bajaj Auto
|6:00 PM IST
|Bandhan Bank
|4:00 PM IST
|TVS Motor Company
|5:15 PM IST; Analyst/Investor meet on July 22 at 11:00 AM IST
|Adani Energy Solutions
|5:00 PM IST
|Adani Total Gas
|6:30 PM IST
|Indian Hotels Company (IHCL)
|5:30 PM IST
|JSW Infrastructure
|5:00 PM IST
ALSO READ: Q1 Results This Week: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Bank of Baroda Among 250+ Firms Reporting Earnings
Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 21
- AAVAS Financiers
- Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
- Adani Energy Solutions
- Ador Welding
- Anthem Biosciences
- Arvind Fashions
- Asutosh Enterprise
- Adani Total Gas
- Atlanta Electricals
- Bajaj Auto
- Bandhan Bank
- Bengal Steel Industries
- Bharat Coking Coal
- Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
- Crisil
- Cyient DLM
- E2E Networks
- Gabriel India
- Gamco
- Granules India
- Gujarat Cotex
- Hatsun Agro Product
- Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
- Huhtamaki India
- Indian Hotels Company
- IndiaMART InterMESH
- Infobeans Technologies
- JSW Infrastructure
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
- Mastek
- Medplus Health Services
- Morarka Finance
- MPS
- New Delhi Television
- NIIT
- Nureca
- Purple Finance
- Riyaasat Lifestyle
- Sagility
- Sunteck Realty
- Trident
- TVS Holdings
- TVS Motor Company
- Welspun Specialty Solutions
ALSO READ: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, Axis Bank In Focus: 10 Stocks To Watch Today After Q1 Results
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