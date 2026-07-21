Q1 Results Today: Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Adani Energy, TVS Motor Among 40+ Companies

More than 40 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Adani Energy Solutions, TVS Motor and Indian Hotels, are scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on July 21, making it one of the busiest days of the earnings season.

A number of the companies have scheduled post-results conference calls to brief investors and analysts on their quarterly earnings. Investors will also watch for any dividend announcements, share buyback proposals or other corporate actions that companies may announce alongside their Q1FY27 results

Key Names Announcing Q1 Results Today

Bajaj Auto - Volume growth, exports, EV business and margin outlook.

Bandhan Bank - Asset quality, NIMs, loan growth and deposit mobilisation.

TVS Motor - Domestic demand, premium motorcycles and EV sales

Adani Energy Solutions - Transmission pipeline, order book and capex.

Adani Total Gas - CNG and PNG volume growth, Margins, Network expansion

Indian Hotels - Occupancy, RevPAR and tourism demand.

JSW Infrastructure - Cargo volumes, Expansion projects, EBITDA margins

Q1FY27 Earnings Call Schedule For Key Companies Reporting On July 21

Company Earnings / Investor Call Bajaj Auto 6:00 PM IST Bandhan Bank 4:00 PM IST TVS Motor Company 5:15 PM IST; Analyst/Investor meet on July 22 at 11:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions 5:00 PM IST Adani Total Gas 6:30 PM IST Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) 5:30 PM IST JSW Infrastructure 5:00 PM IST

ALSO READ: Q1 Results This Week: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Bank of Baroda Among 250+ Firms Reporting Earnings

Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 21

AAVAS Financiers Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Adani Energy Solutions Ador Welding Anthem Biosciences Arvind Fashions Asutosh Enterprise Adani Total Gas Atlanta Electricals Bajaj Auto Bandhan Bank Bengal Steel Industries Bharat Coking Coal Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Crisil Cyient DLM E2E Networks Gabriel India Gamco Granules India Gujarat Cotex Hatsun Agro Product Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Huhtamaki India Indian Hotels Company IndiaMART InterMESH Infobeans Technologies JSW Infrastructure Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Mastek Medplus Health Services Morarka Finance MPS New Delhi Television NIIT Nureca Purple Finance Riyaasat Lifestyle Sagility Sunteck Realty Trident TVS Holdings TVS Motor Company Welspun Specialty Solutions

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, Axis Bank In Focus: 10 Stocks To Watch Today After Q1 Results

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