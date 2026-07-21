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Q1 Results Today: Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Adani Energy, TVS Motor Among 40+ Companies

Over 40 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank and TVS Motor, will announce Q1FY27 results on July 21. Here's the full schedule.

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Q1 Results Today: Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Adani Energy, TVS Motor Among 40+ Companies
Some of the companies will also host earnings calls.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

More than 40 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Adani Energy Solutions, TVS Motor and Indian Hotels, are scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on July 21, making it one of the busiest days of the earnings season.

A number of the companies have scheduled post-results conference calls to brief investors and analysts on their quarterly earnings. Investors will also watch for any dividend announcements, share buyback proposals or other corporate actions that companies may announce alongside their Q1FY27 results

Key Names Announcing Q1 Results Today

  • Bajaj Auto - Volume growth, exports, EV business and margin outlook.
  • Bandhan Bank - Asset quality, NIMs, loan growth and deposit mobilisation.
  • TVS Motor - Domestic demand, premium motorcycles and EV sales
  • Adani Energy Solutions - Transmission pipeline, order book and capex.
  • Adani Total Gas - CNG and PNG volume growth, Margins, Network expansion
  • Indian Hotels - Occupancy, RevPAR and tourism demand.
  • JSW Infrastructure - Cargo volumes, Expansion projects, EBITDA margins

Q1FY27 Earnings Call Schedule For Key Companies Reporting On July 21

CompanyEarnings / Investor Call
Bajaj Auto6:00 PM IST
Bandhan Bank4:00 PM IST
TVS Motor Company5:15 PM IST; Analyst/Investor meet on July 22 at 11:00 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions5:00 PM IST
Adani Total Gas6:30 PM IST
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL)5:30 PM IST
JSW Infrastructure5:00 PM IST

ALSO READ: Q1 Results This Week: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Bank of Baroda Among 250+ Firms Reporting Earnings

Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 21

  1. AAVAS Financiers
  2. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC 
  3. Adani Energy Solutions 
  4. Ador Welding 
  5. Anthem Biosciences 
  6. Arvind Fashions 
  7. Asutosh Enterprise 
  8. Adani Total Gas 
  9. Atlanta Electricals 
  10. Bajaj Auto 
  11. Bandhan Bank 
  12. Bengal Steel Industries 
  13. Bharat Coking Coal 
  14. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company 
  15. Crisil 
  16. Cyient DLM 
  17. E2E Networks 
  18. Gabriel India 
  19. Gamco 
  20. Granules India 
  21. Gujarat Cotex 
  22. Hatsun Agro Product 
  23. Hindusthan Insulators & Industries 
  24. Huhtamaki India 
  25. Indian Hotels Company 
  26. IndiaMART InterMESH 
  27. Infobeans Technologies 
  28. JSW Infrastructure 
  29. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company 
  30. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services 
  31. Mastek 
  32. Medplus Health Services 
  33. Morarka Finance 
  34. MPS 
  35. New Delhi Television 
  36. NIIT 
  37. Nureca 
  38. Purple Finance 
  39. Riyaasat Lifestyle 
  40. Sagility 
  41. Sunteck Realty 
  42. Trident 
  43. TVS Holdings 
  44. TVS Motor Company 
  45. Welspun Specialty Solutions 

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, Axis Bank In Focus: 10 Stocks To Watch Today After Q1 Results

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company

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