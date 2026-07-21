Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On July 21

Gold Rate Today: The average price for 24K gold stood at Rs 1,42,030 per 10 grams in India on Tuesday morning at 8 am, while silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,18,600 per kg.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,42,030 per 10gm while 22K gold was at Rs 1,30,194 per 10gm. In the past month, the yellow metal has declined over 3.74%; however, the prices surged more than 42.31% over a year.

Amongst the major Indian cities, Chennai reported the highest gold prices, closely followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru. For silver as well, Chennai was leading with the highest prices, and similarly Hyderabad and Bengaluru followed.

Also Read: Stop Overpaying For Gold: Decode Your Jeweller's Bill With This Quick COMEX Formula

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,41,770 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,41,530 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,42,190 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,41,590 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,41,890 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,42,000 per 10gm

For 22K gold, Mumbai was at Rs 129,956, Delhi at Rs 129,736, Chennai at Rs 1,30,341, Kolkata at Rs 1,29,791, Bengaluru at Rs 1,30,066, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,30,167 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

On Tuesday, silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,18,600 per kg at the India level while 925 sterling was at Rs 2,02,205 per kg. In the previous year, silver 999 fine prices surged 89.69% from Rs 1,15,240 per kg on 21 July, 2025.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,18,200 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,17,830 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,18,840 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,17,910 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,18,380 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,18,550 per kg

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