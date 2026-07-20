Stop Overpaying For Gold: Decode Your Jeweller's Bill With This Quick COMEX Formula

Gold prices can vary significantly from one jewellery store to another, leaving many buyers unsure whether they are paying a fair price. While making charges and wastage differ across jewellers, you can calculate the approximate base price of gold in India using the international COMEX gold rate.

The calculation recently gained attention after entrepreneur Sanjay Kathuria shared a post on X explaining how buyers can estimate the actual value of gold before purchasing jewellery.

In the post, Kathuria wrote, "A jeweller charges you three things. The gold rate, wastage, and making charges. Most people only look at the final number."

By converting global gold prices into Indian rupees and adding the applicable taxes, buyers can estimate the actual value of gold before purchasing jewellery.

How to calculate the gold price in India?

International gold prices are quoted in US dollars per troy ounce on commodity exchanges such as COMEX. According to Kathuria's post on X, buyers can estimate the Indian gold price by following these steps:

Check the latest COMEX gold price (per troy ounce). Multiply it by the current US dollar-to-Indian rupee exchange rate. Convert the price from ounces to grams. Add the applicable import duty. Finally, add 3% Goods and Services Tax (GST).

It gives you an approximate market value of 24-karat gold in India before jewellers add making charges and wastage.

Also Read: Gold Reclaims $4,000, Silver Up 2% As Light Inflation Data Eases Fed Rate Hike Fears

Example calculation

Let's assume:

COMEX gold price: $4,030 per ounce

USD/INR exchange rate: Rs 96

Step 1: Convert the international price into Indian rupees.

$4,030 × Rs 96 = Rs 3,86,880 per ounce

Step 2: Convert the ounce price into grams.

Using 1 troy ounce = 28.35 grams,

Rs 3,86,880 ÷ 28.35 = Rs 13,650 per gram

This is the approximate international gold price converted into Indian currency.

Step 3: Add around 6% import duty.

6% of Rs 13,650 = Rs 819

Gold price after duty:

Rs 13,650 + Rs 819 = Rs 14,469 per gram

Step 4: Add 3% GST.

3% of Rs 14,469 = Rs 434

Estimated price of 24-karat gold:

Rs 14,903 per gram

How to calculate the price of 22-karat gold?

Most jewellery sold in India is made from 22-karat gold because it is more durable than pure 24-karat gold. Since 22-karat gold has a purity of 91.6%, you can estimate its value by multiplying the 24-karat price by 91.6%.

Using the above example: Rs 14,903 × 91.6% = Rs 13,651 per gram

It gives the approximate value of 22-karat gold before adding making charges, wastage, hallmarking charges or other levies.

Why does this calculation matter?

Jewellers typically charge customers for four components:

Base gold price

Import duty and taxes

Wastage charges

Making charges

While making and wastage charges vary depending on the design and retailer, knowing the approximate base price helps buyers compare quotes across different jewellery stores and identify whether they are being overcharged.

Before purchasing gold jewellery, experts advise checking the latest COMEX gold price and the prevailing dollar-rupee exchange rate. A simple calculation can provide a reliable benchmark and help buyers negotiate better prices, especially when gold prices are trading near record highs.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Expected To Remain On Backfoot Amid West Asia Conflict Escalations

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