SBI Funds IPO Listing Today: Will India's Largest AMC Deliver Double-Digit Listing Gains?

Shares of SBI Funds Management are all set to make their stock market debut today, on Tuesday, July 21. Ahead of the listing, the latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 95.5 as of 7:00 a.m., indicating an expected listing price of around Rs 669.5 per share, or nearly a 16.64% premium over the upper end of the IPO price band.

Shares are expected to begin trading on the NSE and BSE at around 10:00 a.m., in line with the exchange's listing schedule.

Note: A strong grey market premium generally reflects positive sentiment among unofficial market participants. However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and may not accurately predict the stock's actual listing performance. GMP data will be updated at regular intervals.

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SBI Funds Management IPO At A Glance

Particular Details Issue Size Rs 9,812.91 crore Price Band Rs 545–574 Latest GMP Rs 95.5 Expected Listing Price Rs 669.5 Subscription 41.66x Listing Date July 21

SBI Funds Management IPO: Key Things To Watch Out For

Whether shares open above the GMP-implied price.

Buying interest after the opening trade.

Premium over the issue price of Rs 574.

Trading volumes in the first hour.

Institutional participation.

SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Demand

The IPO attracted robust investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 41.66 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers led demand, subscribing 140.11 times their quota, while NIIs subscribed 22.51 times and the retail portion was subscribed 3.60 times.

Strong institutional demand was driven by SBI Funds Management's market leadership, consistent profitability and exposure to India's growing mutual fund industry.

SBI Funds Management IPO Details

SBI Funds Management raised Rs 9,812.91 crore through the IPO that was made up solely of an offer for sale. Existing investors offloaded 17.1 crore equity shares. The company did not issue any fresh equity as part of the listing.

Shares in the public offering were offered at a price band of Rs 545 to Rs 574 each.

Retail bidders had to apply for a minimum lot of 26 shares, which required an investment of Rs 14,924 at the highest price. The minimum application size stood at 14 lots for small NIIs, amounting to Rs 2,08,936, while big NIIs had to bid for no fewer than 68 lots valued at Rs 10,14,832.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

SBI Funds Management IPO Important Dates

Issue Opened: July 14

Issue Closed: July 16

Share Allotment Date: July 17

Refund Date: July 20

Listing Date: July 21

Use Of Proceeds

The public issue was made up entirely of an offer for sale, with no fresh equity being issued by SBI Funds Management. This meant the company itself was not expected to receive any capital, as the proceeds were meant for the selling shareholders.

Financials

SBI Funds Management reported robust FY26 earnings, with PAT rising 20.8% to Rs 3,067 crore and revenue increasing 22% to Rs 4,389 crore, reflecting steady growth in its asset management business.

About SBI Funds Management

SBI Funds Management, jointly owned by State Bank of India and France's Amundi, manages SBI Mutual Fund and is India's largest asset management company by assets under management.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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