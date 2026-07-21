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Aditya Birla Sun Life, Hawkins Cookers, Taparia Tools, Thangamayil Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of multiple companies including Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and Hawkins Cookers will trade ex-dividend on July 22, marking the last day to buy shares to qualify for dividends.

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Aditya Birla Sun Life, Hawkins Cookers, Taparia Tools, Thangamayil Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
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  • Shares of multiple companies have a record date of July 22, 2026, for dividend eligibility
  • July 21, 2026, is the last day to buy shares to qualify for dividends due to T+1 settlement
  • Dividends are paid as final, interim, or special and represent a return on shareholders' investment
What happens to the share price on the ex-dividend date?

Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd. HEG Ltd., Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd., Taparia Tools Ltd., Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd., Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd. and more will be on interest on Tuesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.500022 Jul 2026
Cosmo First Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.000022 Jul 2026
Goodricke Group Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.000022 Jul 2026
Hawkins Cookers Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 140.000022 Jul 2026
HEG Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.400022 Jul 2026
Menon Bearings Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.000022 Jul 2026
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500022 Jul 2026
Sanco Trans Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.500022 Jul 2026
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.000022 Jul 2026
Taparia Tools Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 35.000022 Jul 2026
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.000022 Jul 2026
Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.100022 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 22in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 21 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: UltraTech, Paytm, SBI Funds, Shyam Metalics, And More On Brokerages' Radar

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