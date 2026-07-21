Aditya Birla Sun Life, Hawkins Cookers, Taparia Tools, Thangamayil Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd. HEG Ltd., Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd., Taparia Tools Ltd., Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd., Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd. and more will be on interest on Tuesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Security Name Purpose Record Date Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.5000 22 Jul 2026 Cosmo First Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 22 Jul 2026 Goodricke Group Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 22 Jul 2026 Hawkins Cookers Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 140.0000 22 Jul 2026 HEG Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.4000 22 Jul 2026 Menon Bearings Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 22 Jul 2026 Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 22 Jul 2026 Sanco Trans Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 22 Jul 2026 Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 22 Jul 2026 Taparia Tools Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000 22 Jul 2026 Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000 22 Jul 2026 Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 22 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 22in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 21 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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