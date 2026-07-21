'Their Voices Deserve To Be Heard': Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Extend Support To Youth Amid CJP Protests

As the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' protest gathered momentum in New Delhi during the Monsoon Session, more public figures came forward to express solidarity with the students and young protesters.

Among the latest to lend their support were actor-couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who shared a message highlighting the importance of listening to the country's youth.

Riteish, Genelia Back Youth

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Riteish Deshmukh shared a joint statement signed by him and his wife, Genelia Deshmukh, expressing support for the country's youth amid the ongoing protests. Calling young people the driving force behind India's future, the couple urged people to listen to and stand by them.

"We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard, loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation's future," the post read.

It further added, "Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build. Jai Hind."

The post quickly drew attention online, with many social media users praising the couple for publicly backing the students.

ALSO READ: 'Protests Taking Place Serve No Purpose': Hema Malini Reacts To CJP's March Over NEET Row

Protest Gains Momentum

While Riteish and Genelia's message added to the growing wave of support for the student movement, the protest also witnessed fresh developments on the ground.

CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to present a list of demands.

These included the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the hospital, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the exam paper leak.

The protest, which began alongside Parliament's Monsoon Session, has focused on calls for nationwide education reforms and accountability in the NEET case.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's health became a major concern after he remained on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days. Having joined the protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28, he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after his condition worsened. He said he would continue his fast until their demands are met. On Monday, CJP founder founder Abhijeet Dipke also ended his indefinite hunger strike following Wangchuk's appeal.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Briefly Faints During Protest At Jantar Mantar: Watch Video

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