'Netanyahu Won't Be Arrested In Any Way, Shape Or Form': Trump Dismisses Mamdani Threat

US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's suggestion that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face arrest if he visited New York, declaring that Netanyahu "will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form" while in the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America."

Trump defended the Israeli leader by linking him to Israel's confrontation with Iran, writing that Netanyahu "is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The US president also launched a fresh attack on Tehran, alleging that the Iranian regime recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors and had "spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and others."

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Trump further said those who should face legal action were the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION, adding that the issue should have been addressed years ago, by previous Presidents.

The remarks come after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration is exploring legal options to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city for the United Nations General Assembly.

Mamdani said he is in discussions with the New York City Law Department to understand the limits of his executive authority over the New York Police Department (NYPD) regarding foreign leaders.

Mamdani, who made the issue a key part of his mayoral campaign, has argued that Netanyahu should face proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over allegations linked to Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Referring to the Israeli prime minister, Mamdani said, "I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague," and described him as a "war criminal". Israel has rejected the allegations and criticised the ICC's actions.

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The mayor said any action taken by his administration would be based strictly on existing laws. "Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do, but we won't be writing our own laws to that end," Mamdani said.

The remarks have sparked political and legal debate over whether a New York City mayor has the authority to enforce an international arrest warrant against a foreign head of government.

Netanyahu's office and Israeli officials strongly criticised Mamdani's comments. Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, defended Netanyahu's planned UN appearance and accused the mayor of focusing on international issues rather than local governance.

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