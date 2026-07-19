'A War Criminal': Zohran Mamdani Mulls Legal Authority To Arrest Netanyahu During NYC Visit

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said his administration is exploring legal options to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city for the United Nations General Assembly.

Mamdani said he is in discussions with the New York City Law Department to understand the limits of his executive authority over the New York Police Department (NYPD) regarding foreign leaders.

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Mamdani, who made the issue a key part of his mayoral campaign, has argued that Netanyahu should face proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over allegations linked to Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Referring to the Israeli prime minister, Mamdani said, "I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague," and described him as a "war criminal". Israel has rejected the allegations and criticised the ICC's actions.

The mayor said any action taken by his administration would be based strictly on existing laws. "Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do, but we won't be writing our own laws to that end," Mamdani said.

The remarks have sparked political and legal debate over whether a New York City mayor has the authority to enforce an international arrest warrant against a foreign head of government.

Netanyahu's office and Israeli officials strongly criticised Mamdani's comments. Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, defended Netanyahu's planned UN appearance and accused the mayor of focusing on international issues rather than local governance.

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Danon wrote on X, "Instead of focusing on his responsibilities as mayor and confronting the rising wave of antisemitism in his city, he has chosen to incite hostility and generate headlines by attacking the State of Israel."

"It will not change a thing. Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu will come to New York, address the United Nations General Assembly with pride, and stand before the world to state Israel's truth and its unwavering right to defend its citizens. And if anyone should be arrested, it is @NYCMayor Zohran Mamdani," he added.

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