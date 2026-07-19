US Renews Strikes Against Iran After Two Military Personnel Killed In Jordan Attack

The United States launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Iran after two American military personnel were killed and another was reported missing following an Iranian missile and drone attack on a US base in Jordan, marking the first US combat fatalities since hostilities resumed.

Ordered by President Donald Trump, the strikes began at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday and targeted Iranian military infrastructure, surveillance sites, logistics facilities, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

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Washington said the operation was aimed at retaliating against attacks on US forces, punishing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that carries about one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

The latest escalation follows the collapse of an interim ceasefire reached a month earlier, raising fears of a broader regional conflict. Reuters reported that total US military fatalities since the conflict resumed have risen to 16, with more than 420 personnel wounded.

Iran condemned the strikes, with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warning the United States would face "heavier costs" for what he described as its aggression.

Iranian state media reported further US. attacks near Sirik in southern Iran and said earlier strikes in Hormozgan province killed three people, injured eight, and damaged key infrastructure. Iran's Health Ministry claimed US strikes over the past three weeks have killed 50 people and wounded more than 500.

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The IRGC also claimed retaliatory attacks against US military facilities and allied infrastructure in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, while missile alerts were reported in parts of Saudi Arabia. Reuters said it could not independently verify several Iranian claims, including the reported destruction of US aircraft. The European Union and Gulf states have urged Iran to halt attacks and ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping.

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