Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM vs BAN Match

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh head into a winner-takes-all third T20I after the visitors bounced back with a convincing 34-run victory to level the three-match series 1-1.

Here's all you need to know about the deciding clash, including match time, venue, live streaming details and probable playing XIs.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Date And Time

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will be played on July 19 from 4 p.m. IST.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Venue

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh are expected to stick to the same playing XI which saw them win the 2nd T20I.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy (c), Nurul Hasan (w), Yasir Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

Zimbabwe did not tinker with their squad and have played the same XI in the first two T20Is but with the series on the line, Sikandar Raza might be tempted to make a change or two. Tashinga Musekiwa and Milton Shumba might miss out with Wellington Masakadza and Newman Nyamhuri likely to take their place in the playing XI.

Zimbabwe: Wellington Masakadza, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Newman Nyamhuri, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20I Head-To-Head Record

Played: 25

Zimbabwe: 8 wins

Bangaldesh: 17 wins

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have faced each other 25 times in T20Is, with Bangladesh leading the rivalry.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Preview

Bangladesh at first appeared unstoppable after they were asked to bat, with Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan dominating the early overs. The pair constructed a 120-run opening partnership and brought up impressive half-centuries, aided by a series of missed opportunities from Zimbabwe's fielders.

It was a rare off day in the field for Zimbabwe, who looked short of ideas despite using seven bowling options. Their struggles were summed up by six dropped catches, including one late in the innings.

Zimbabwe failed to fully exploit the opening they created, allowing Yasir Ali to keep the scoreboard moving with three boundaries. Saifuddin then produced a stunning finish, launching four sixes in the final over, while Zimbabwe's poor fielding was highlighted again when he was dropped on the final delivery, their seventh missed catch of the innings.

In reply, Zimbabwe failed to get any momentum in their innings and kept losing crucial wickets at regular intervals. Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain (who came in place of Nasum) were the chief destroyers bagging seven wickets for fifty runs.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Md Shaif Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

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