Karur Vysya Bank Hikes MCLR On Select Tenures: Check Latest Lending Rates

Tamil Nadu-based private lender Karur Vysya Bank has hiked lending rates for specific tenures, effective from Wednesday, July 22, the bank said in an exchange filing.

With the latest revision, MCLR rates of Karur Vysya Bank range from 8.75% to 9.35%, based on the tenure of the loan. Prior to the revision, the MCLR rates ranged from 8.65% to 9.25%, when the bank hiked MCLR, base rate and BPLR in June.

The filing read, "Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) of the Bank would be revised with effect from 22nd July 2026."

Marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) is the minimum interest rate a bank must charge for loans, introduced by the RBI in 2016.

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Check Latest Karur Vysya Bank Lending Rates

The lender has raised overnight, one-month, three-month, six-month and one year lending rates. The overnight MCLR has been revised to 8.85% from 8.75%, while one-month rate has been hiked to 8.75% from 8.65%.

The bank has revised six-month MCLR to 9.15% from 9.10% and one-year lending rate to 9.35% from 9.25%. Notably, the three-month MCLR remains unchanged at 8.95%.The base rate stands at 11%, while BPLR is at 16%

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