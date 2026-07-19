'Most Precious Blessing': Katrina Kaif Shares Birthday Moments With Vicky Kaushal, Son Vihaan — See Pics

Katrina Kaif has given fans a rare glimpse of her son, Vihaan Kaushal, while sharing photos from her 43rd birthday celebration. The actor, who turned 43 on July 16, posted a series of family pictures on Instagram on Sunday, making it her first birthday after becoming a mother.

The photos featured Katrina with husband Vicky Kaushal and their eight-month-old son. Although the couple did not reveal Vihaan's face, one picture of the little one quickly caught fans' attention. Many wished Katrina on her birthday and showered love on the family.

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Katrina's Heartfelt Note

Along with the pictures, Katrina shared an emotional message about motherhood. Calling it her "Best Birthday," she wrote, "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are..." She also gave a sweet mention to Vicky, adding, "Your not too bad either..."

A few days earlier, Vicky had celebrated Katrina's birthday by posting a romantic photo of the two together. He captioned it simply, "Jaan Ka Janamdin."

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From Pregnancy To Parenthood

Katrina and Vicky got married on Dec. 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple had announced Katrina's pregnancy in September 2025 with the message, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child, Vihaan, on Nov. 7, 2025. They announced the birth of their "bundle of joy" through a joint social media post. In January this year, they revealed their son's name by sharing a picture of his tiny hand, while continuing to keep his face private.

Upcoming Films

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She has not yet announced her next film after becoming a mother.

Vicky, meanwhile, is preparing for Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and is scheduled to release in theatres on Jan. 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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