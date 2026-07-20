Shyam Metalics Shares Rise 6% After Q1 Profit Growth, Interim Dividend, QIP Plan

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd. shares rose more than 6% in intraday trade on Monday after the company reported higher profit and revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, announced its first interim dividend for FY27 and approved a Rs 4,500 crore qualified institutional placement.

The stock traded at Rs 1,074 on the NSE, up about 51 points from its previous close of Rs 1,022.5. The gains came even as the Nifty 50 declined more than 0.7%.

The earnings, dividend announcement and fund-raising proposal kept the stock in focus as the company reported sequential growth in profit, revenue and operating earnings while announcing new capacity additions in its aluminium business.

Profit, Revenue Rise in June Quarter

Shyam Metalics reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 345 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 319 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 5,455 crore from Rs 5,240 crore in the previous quarter.

Calculated Ebitda stood at Rs 765 crore, up from Rs 727 crore in the March quarter.

The company's board also approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through the qualified institutional placement route.

Board Declares Interim Dividend

The board approved the first interim dividend of Rs 1.80 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY27.

The company fixed Friday, July 24, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. It said the payment would be made within 30 days of the declaration in line with applicable regulations.

ALSO READ: Shyam Metalics Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 8% To Rs 345 Crore; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Aluminium Foil Plant Starts Commercial Production

In a separate filing, the company said commercial production had started at its premium-grade aluminium foil facility in Sambalpur, Odisha, through its step-down subsidiary, SMEL Steel Structural Pvt. Ltd.

The plant has an installed capacity of 18,000 tonnes per annum and is part of the company's planned Rs 800 crore investment in aluminium downstream operations, which also includes an aluminium flat rolled products line.

Stock Performance

Shyam Metalics shares have gained more than 28.5% since the start of 2026, while the Nifty 500 has declined 2.7% over the same period.

Including Monday's gains, the stock has risen more than 11.47% over the past month.

The company had a market capitalisation of Rs 29,957 crore at the close of the previous trading session. The stock was trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 26.9 times.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Live Updates: Shyam Metalics Declares Dividend, Swaraj Engines Topline Up 21% YoY

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