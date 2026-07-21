Asian Stock Markets Today: Nikkei Gains, Kospi Slips As Investors Await Big Tech Earnings

Asian stock markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking aggressive positions before earnings from major U.S. technology companies, while persistent geopolitical tensions and trade concerns continued to cloud sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.39%, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.98%. Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.53%.

Market participants are looking to quarterly results from the world's largest technology companies for fresh evidence that heavy spending on artificial intelligence is translating into stronger earnings. Tesla and Alphabet are scheduled to report this week, with Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon set to release results over the following week.

The focus on earnings comes after technology stocks lost momentum in recent weeks as investors questioned whether the sector's sharp rally has outpaced underlying fundamentals. Elevated energy prices and ongoing tensions in the Middle East have added another layer of uncertainty by raising concerns that inflationary pressures could persist.

Oil prices remained in focus after Brent crude eased 0.4% to $88.86 a barrel. The decline came as traders assessed the risk to Saudi Arabian exports after Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened to disrupt a key shipping route through the Red Sea. Despite Tuesday's modest pullback, crude prices remain elevated following recent geopolitical tensions.

Trade policy also returned to the spotlight after the Trump administration announced plans to impose a fresh 50% tariff on selected Canadian products, including alcohol, automobiles and dairy goods, arguing that U.S. exporters were being treated unfairly. If implemented after the proposed 30-day period, the measure would represent one of Washington's toughest trade actions against Canada in recent years.

Wall Street offered a mixed lead overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.59%, pressured by a 2% decline in Apple shares. The S&P 500 lost 0.19%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.05%. U.S. stock futures were little changed in early Asian trading, with Dow futures edging higher by 14 points and futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 holding broadly steady.

With geopolitical risks, trade tensions and corporate earnings converging this week, investors are expected to remain focused on whether technology companies can justify continued investment in artificial intelligence while navigating a more uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

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