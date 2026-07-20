Shyam Metalics Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 8% To Rs 345 Crore; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Shyam Metalics announced financial results for the April-June quarter of fiscal 2027 in an exchange filing on Monday, July 20. The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.2% to Rs 345 crore in the quarter from Rs 319 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue advanced 4.1% to Rs 5,455 crore in Q1FY27, against Rs 5,240 crore in the preceding quarter. In terms of operations, EBITDA jumped 5.3% sequentially to Rs 765 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 727 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 14% in Q1, compared to 13.9% in the previous quarter.

In addition to quarterly results, Shyam Metalics declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.8 per equity share for the financial year 2027. The record date to determine eligible shareholders for the payment of dividend is Friday, July 24, 2026. The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days from the date of declaration.

The filing read, "The payment of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.80/- per Equity Share, being 18% of the

face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2026-27. The Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members for the payment of Interim Dividend shall be Friday, 24 July, 2026."

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