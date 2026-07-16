Katrina Kaif Turns 43: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal And Others Shower Birthday Wishes

Actor Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, with friends and colleagues from the film industry flooding social media with heartfelt wishes. Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Rohini Iyer, took to their Instagram Stories to mark the special occasion by sharing photographs and personal messages for the actor.

Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Katrina's Birthday

Among the first to wish Katrina was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who posted a black-and-white throwback picture of the two from an award event. Along with the image, Kareena described Katrina as a "forever superstar" and affectionately referred to her as "Mommy Kat" in her birthday note.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Sonam Kapoor also shared her wishes by posting a glamorous photograph alongside an older candid picture with Katrina. She kept her message brief, expressing her love and wishing the actor happiness on her special day.

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Photo Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Joining the celebrations, Rakul Preet Singh uploaded a picture of Katrina in a floral saree and wished her a wonderful year ahead filled with happiness and memorable experiences.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Sunny Kaushal, brother of Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal, also extended birthday wishes through his Instagram Story, while filmmaker and celebrity manager Rohini Iyer shared a heartfelt message celebrating the actor on her birthday.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@sunsunnykhez

Photo Credit: Instagram/@rohiniyer

Katrina Kaif's Personal And Professional Journey

Katrina Kaif continues to be one of the most prominent names in Hindi cinema, with a career spanning more than two decades. Over the years, she has delivered successful films across action, romance and comedy genres while remaining a popular face for several leading brands.

The actor's personal life with husband Vicky Kaushal also frequently attracts attention from fans, with the couple often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

On the professional front, Katrina continues to balance acting projects with brand endorsements and public appearances. While the birthday celebrations continue, more wishes from friends, colleagues and well-wishers are expected to pour in throughout the day, making it another memorable occasion for the actor.

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