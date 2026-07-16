'We Have Decided To Part Ways': Actors Urmilla Kanetkar And Addinath Kothare Confirm Separation

Actors Urmilla Kanetkar and Addinath M. Kothare have announced that they have decided to part ways after years of marriage. The couple shared the news through a joint statement on Instagram, saying the decision was made mutually and amicably after "much thought and consideration."

While confirming their separation, the two stressed that their daughter, Jizah, remains their biggest priority.

They said they are committed to co-parenting her together and ensuring she continues to grow up in a loving, secure and supportive environment.

In the statement, the actors wrote that although their journey as husband and wife has come to an end, they continue to have the "deepest mutual respect" for each other and cherish the years they spent together.

They also thanked their fans, well-wishers and the media for the love and support they have received throughout their relationship. As they begin a new phase in their lives, the couple expressed hope that the same goodwill would continue.

Requesting privacy during this time, Urmilla and Addinath said they would not be making any further comments on the matter. "This will be our only statement on this matter," they said, urging the media and the public to respect their decision and allow them the space to move forward while focusing on their family.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer Gets U Certificate From CBFC; Runtime Details Out

Read Their Full Statement Below:

"To our friends, media, and well-wishers,

After much thought and consideration, Urmilla Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners. While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support.

We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and the years we've shared.

We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives.

In this spirit, we kindly request our friends in the media and the public to respect our privacy. This will be our only statement on this matter, and we will not be commenting further. Thank you for your continued warmth and understanding.

– Addinath & Urmilla

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.