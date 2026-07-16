Ranbir Kapoor Falls Ill Before Ramayana Event After Daughter Raha Contracts Conjunctivitis: Report

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly dealing with conjunctivitis just days before the promotional launch of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological epic, Ramayana. While the actor is said to be recovering from the eye infection, he is still expected to attend the film's major promotional event in New Delhi.

The reports surfaced shortly after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen visiting a clinic in Mumbai. During the outing, the actor was spotted wearing protective eyewear instead of his usual tinted sunglasses, leading to speculation about his health.

Raha Kapoor Reportedly Passed On The Infection

According to Hindustan Times, Raha Kapoor was the first in the family to contract conjunctivitis, and Ranbir later caught the infection while taking care of his daughter. Despite the temporary health setback, the actor is reportedly committed to attending the upcoming promotional event for Ramayana.

Insiders have also suggested that Ranbir may wear black protective glasses during the event as a precaution while continuing with his scheduled public appearance.

'Pratham Sankalp' Event To Unveil First Glimpse

The promotional event titled Pratham Sankalp is to be conducted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18, 2026. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra are expected to unveil the first trailer of the ambitious two-part adaptation during the event.

The launch is expected to feature the film's team and mark the beginning of its promotional campaign.

Global Showcase Planned After Delhi Launch

Following the New Delhi event, the Ramayana team is expected to travel to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026 for an international showcase of the film.

The global presentation is anticipated to introduce the ambitious project to audiences outside India as the makers continue building excitement around one of the most-awaited films in recent years.

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