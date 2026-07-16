NEET-UG 2026 Results Declared By NTA, 11.21 Lakh Candidates Qualify; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET (UG) which was conducted last month. According to the testing agency, a total of 11.25 lakh candidates have qualified.

Over 58% of the students who qualified are female candidates, the data showed. The agency said the results were declared on schedule to ensure that the medical admission and counselling process remains on track.

Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana top the exam with 715 marks; scorecards available on the NTA website According to the NTA, 138 candidates scored above 690 marks, with more than 93% of them appearing for NEET UG for the first time. The top 17 candidates, who scored over 705 marks, are from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The agency also highlighted participation from across the country, with qualified candidates emerging from all 36 states and Union Territories. Among the notable state toppers are Jigmet Yangchan Lamo from Ladakh (530 marks), Dhruv Tripathi from Andaman and Nicobar Islands (606 marks), and Fahmida Anees from Lakshadweep (573 marks).

Candidates can access their results by visiting neet.nta.nic.in, selecting the NEET UG 2026 result link, entering their login credentials, and downloading the scorecard.

How to check the NEET 2026 scorecard?

To check their scorecards, candidates need to follow these steps.

* Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

* Click on NEET UG 2026 Result link available on the ‘Latest News' blue band on the home page.

* A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

* Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

* Check the result and download the page.

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