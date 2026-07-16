The Odyssey: IMAX 70mm, 35mm, Dolby Cinema And More — A Guide To Every Viewing Format

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is releasing in multiple formats on Friday, giving audiences several ways to experience the epic on the big screen.

As the first narrative feature ever shot entirely with IMAX cameras, the film marks another milestone for Nolan and longtime cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who previously collaborated on Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer. Ahead of its release, the film's official website has published a guide explaining each available format.

IMAX 70mm

IMAX 70mm is the largest and highest-resolution format available. The film will be presented in IMAX's 1.43:1 expanded aspect ratio, with each frame using 15 perforations and running horizontally through the projector, allowing the image to fill IMAX's signature floor-to-ceiling screen for a more immersive experience.

IMAX 1.90:1

The film will also be available in IMAX 1.90:1, with select IMAX with Laser theatres presenting it in the taller 1.43:1 expanded aspect ratio.

70mm Film

Another option is 70mm film, which projects light through celluloid to produce rich analogue colours and a bright, clear image with up to three times the resolution of standard digital projection. It will be shown in a 2.20:1 aspect ratio.

35mm formats

Audiences can also choose the classic 35mm format, which uses four perforations, runs vertically through the projector and presents the film in a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with high-resolution images and rich analogue colour.

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Dolby Vision And Premium Large Format

Dolby Cinema uses HDR laser projection with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, allowing viewers to see every detail captured by Nolan's large-format cameras. Depending on the auditorium, the film will be shown in either 2.39:1 CinemaScope or 1.85:1 Flat.

The film will also be screened in Premium Large Format (PLF) theatres, which feature larger wall-to-wall screens, laser projection and, at some locations, motion-enabled seating such as RX and D-Box, offering a more immersive theatrical experience.

According to cast, the film was shot entirely in IMAX and designed to be experienced on the biggest screen possible, with the format delivering the full visual impact intended by Christopher Nolan.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Nolan shared that the format offers a picture quality that is difficult to match. "The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled," he said.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Release: Why Are Fans Flying Overseas To Watch Christopher Nolan's Epic?

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