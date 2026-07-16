Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Eyes $200 Million Worldwide Opening After Strong Early Buzz

All eyes are on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as it heads to theatres this Friday. Backed by impressive advance sales, packed IMAX screenings and glowing first reactions, the film is on track for a worldwide opening of over $200 million.

Strong Opening Expected

The Odyssey is expected to collect between $85 million and $100 million in North America. Overseas, the film is projected to earn another $110 million from 73 territories across nearly 22,700 screens, taking its worldwide opening beyond $200 million, according to Deadline.

Universal is releasing the film in almost the same international markets where Oppenheimer opened. This time, Italy and Greece are getting the film on the same day as other countries, while China, Japan and South Korea will release it later.

Unlike Oppenheimer, which opened alongside Barbie, The Odyssey will not face competition from another major Hollywood release this weekend.

Advance Bookings Remain Strong

Much of the excitement has been driven by IMAX screenings. Premium IMAX 70mm shows at BFI IMAX London, London's Science Museum, Melbourne Museum IMAX and Prague's Oskar IMAX sold out nearly a year before the film's release.

Industry estimates suggest the film has already earned around $30 million to $40 million in advance ticket sales in North America. However, some of those tickets are for screenings after the opening weekend.

The film has also attracted attention because it is the first feature ever shot entirely using IMAX 1570 cameras, encouraging many fans to watch it in the format Nolan originally intended.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Release: Why Are Fans Flying Overseas To Watch Christopher Nolan's Epic?

International Markets In Focus

Universal expects strong business in countries where Nolan's previous films have performed well, including the UK, France, Italy and India. Oppenheimer earned around $19 million in India, raising expectations for The Odyssey.

As part of the film's promotions, Nolan visited Mumbai with Matt Damon and Tom Holland after attending the world premiere in London and Paris. The New York premiere is scheduled just before the film's release.

Star Cast And Strong Reviews

Early reviews have been highly positive, with many already predicting the film could become a major awards contender.

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o and Jon Bernthal, The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of Christopher Nolan's biggest box office releases.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Decoded: Everything You Should Know Before Watching Christopher Nolan Film

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.