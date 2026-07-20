L&T Bags Orders Worth Rs 10,000-15,000 Crore In Metals And Mining Segment — Check Details

Larsen & Tourbo's (L&T) metals and minerals vertical has secured multiple orders from domestic metals and mining firms, the construction giant said in an exchange filing on Monday, July 20.

The company has classified this order in mega category, which is in the range of Rs 10,000 crore- Rs 15,000 crore.

These orders include a contract from a public sector company, India's largest iron ore producer. As part of its expansion programme to achieve 100 MTPA of iron ore production capacity by 2030, the company has awarded L&T Package #BE-01C of the 18 MTPA Iron Ore Handling Plant in Chhattisgarh.

The scope of the project includes design and engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS) and associated auxiliaries.

ALSO READ: L&T Tech Shares May See 10% Downside After Weak Q1 Numbers, Says Dolat Capital — Check New Target Price

The second order is from another public sector Navratna company for the expansion of Steel Plant in West Bengal, from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA. The company also secured an EPC order for a Zinc Processing Plant. The scope comprises design and engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning and associated site services, reaffirming L&T's expertise in delivering complex non-ferrous metallurgical projects.

Speaking on latest order wins, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, L&T, said, "This reaffirms L&T's enduring leadership in the minerals and metals EPC sector and reflect the deep trust customers place in our ability to deliver projects of exceptional scale and complexity."

He added, "As India accelerates investments in augmenting its Metals & Minerals capacity to support long-term economic growth, L&T remains committed to partnering with the country's leading enterprises in developing world-class industrial infrastructure”.

ALSO READ: Higher Than India's Sovereign Rating: L&T Joins Elite List Of MNCs With Fresh Moody's Upgrade

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.