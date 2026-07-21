Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Holds Near $89 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,107.50, compared to Monday's index close of 24,238.50.
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Indian equities are poised for a cautious start on Tuesday, with the GIFT Nifty trading at 24,107.50 ahead of the weekly F&O expiry, indicating a muted opening after benchmark indices ended lower in the previous session.
Global cues remain mixed. Asian markets traded in different directions as investors awaited earnings from major U.S. technology companies while keeping a close watch on geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Wall Street ended lower overnight, with losses in Apple weighing on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also finished in negative territory.
Crude oil continues to be a key market driver. Brent crude eased 0.4% to $88.86 a barrel, but remained near multi-week highs as traders assessed the risk to Saudi Arabian exports after Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened shipping through a key Red Sea route. Elevated energy prices continue to fuel concerns that inflationary pressures could persist, even as investors assess the outlook for global growth.
Back home, Indian benchmark indices extended losses on Monday amid weak global sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 95.80 points, or 0.39%, to close at 24,238.50, while the Sensex declined 442.93 points, or 0.57%, to 77,708.52.
Investors will track global market sentiment, developments in the Middle East, crude oil prices and corporate earnings through the session, alongside the weekly F&O expiry, for cues on the market's next direction.
Stock Market Live: London Stock Exchange Plans Overnight Trading Venue In 2027
- The London Stock Exchange plans to launch a separate overnight trading venue in the first half of 2027, according to a Financial Times report.
- The venue will initially offer exchange-traded products and operate from 5 p.m. to 7:50 a.m. London time. The main exchange will retain its existing trading hours.
Stock Market Live: Teja Engineering Price Band Raised To 20%
- The price band for Teja Engineering Industries has been revised to 20% from 5%.
- Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) has been shortlisted under the Short-Term ASM framework, while Unichem Laboratories has been excluded from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: Gandhar Oil, Mrs Bectors, Bhansali Engineering Among Stocks In Bulk Deals
- Neomile Growth Fund bought 8.64 lakh Gandhar Oil Refinery shares at Rs 224.80 apiece. HRTI Private bought 1.56 lakh Mrs Bectors Food Specialities shares at Rs 208.78 each.
- GNA Axles shareholder Seehra Maninder Singh sold 4.71 lakh shares at Rs 534.99 apiece. Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Dynamic Cables, India Tourism Development Corporation and Som Distilleries also recorded bulk transactions.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Adani Energy Solutions Among Companies To Report Earnings
- Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Anthem Biosciences, Adani Total Gas, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Coking Coal, Canara Robeco Asset Management, CRISIL, Cyient DLM, Granules India, Hatsun Agro Product and Huhtamaki India are scheduled to announce earnings today.
- Indian Hotels, IndiaMART, JSW Infrastructure, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mastek, MedPlus Health Services, MPS, NIIT, Sagility, Sunteck Realty, Trident, TVS Holdings and Welspun Specialty Solutions will also report results.
Stock Market Live: Paytm Q1 Profit Rises 79%; Citi, Goldman Sachs Raise Targets
- Paytm’s first-quarter revenue rose 28% year-on-year to Rs 2,448 crore, while net profit increased 79% to Rs 220 crore. EBITDA climbed 182% to Rs 203 crore, with the margin widening to 8% from 4%.
- Citi retained Buy and raised its target price to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,425. Goldman Sachs maintained Buy and increased its target to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,430.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Auto, IDBI Bank, UTI AMC Among Companies Holding Meetings
- SML Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Bhansali Engineering, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Bajaj Auto, Hester Biosciences and Diamond Power Infrastructure are scheduled to hold their annual or extraordinary general meetings.
- Latent View Analytics, Baazar Style Retail, Dynamic Cables, IDBI Bank, Sapphire Foods India, Aeroflex Industries and UTI AMC will also hold shareholder meetings.
Stock Market Live: SBI Funds Management Issue Subscribed 34.16 Times
- The issue received 114.96 times subscription in the qualified institutional buyer category and 20.33 times in the non-institutional investor segment.
- The retail portion was subscribed 2.30 times, while the employee and shareholder categories were subscribed 1.87 times and 7.47 times, respectively.
Stock Market Live: Sunteck Realty, TVS Motor Boards To Consider Fundraising
The boards of Sunteck Realty and TVS Motor Company are scheduled to meet to consider fundraising proposals.
Stock Market Live: Angel One Declares Interim Dividend; Pondy Oxides Approves Stock Split
- Angel One declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share.
- Pondy Oxides & Chemicals approved a stock split, reducing the face value of each share to Rs 2 from Rs 5.
Nifty Today Live: Stocks In The News Today
- India Glycols: National Company Law Tribunal sanctioned the company's demerger of its biopharma and spirits/biofuel undertakings.
- India Shelter Finance: Approved issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 100 crore at 8.10% for 60 months.
- Karnataka Bank: Appointed Dr. M. Aruna Shyam as Additional Director with effect from July 18, 2026.
- CAMS: Completed acquisition of Fintuple shares for Rs 96.67 lakh. Fintuple has become a wholly-owned subsidiary.
- Marksans Pharma: Completed acquisition of 100% stake in Germany-based ABCnow GmbH.
- Intellect Design Arena: Launched Credit Union Solution Suite for credit unions and mutuals globally.
- Sammaan Capital: Commenced tender offer for up to US$18 million of 9.70% senior secured social bonds due 2027.
- Technocraft Industries: Subsidiary acquired 100% stake in Japan's newly incorporated Technosoft Integrated Solutions K.K. for JPY 50,000.
- Emcure Pharma: Poviztra received CDSCO approval for treatment of MASH in adults with F2-F3 liver fibrosis.
- SMS Pharma: Police arrested one accused in a share impersonation case. Investigation is ongoing. Judicial remand was granted on July 19, 2026.
- Ashiana Housing: Ashiana Oma converted 224 units into bookings worth Rs 372.45 crore. The process began on July 18, 2026.
- Redington: Signed a five-year strategic agreement with Resulticks to expand AI engagement across the Middle East, India and SESA.
- TVS Holdings: Shareholding in Home Credit reduced to 74.45% from 80.17%.
- Acme Solar Holdings: ACME Suryodaya Pvt. Ltd. commissioned 160.512 MWh Battery Energy Storage System project. Total commissioned capacity reached 285 MW/1,113.472 MWh. Commercial operations will begin on July 22, 2026.
- Indo Thai Securities: Approved issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis.
- InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo and CFM signed an MoU for a record agreement covering more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines.
- RITES: Signed an MoU with MECON to explore business opportunities.
- Jaykay Enterprises: Increased corporate guarantee for step-down subsidiary Allen Reinforced Plastics to Rs 56.27 crore from Rs 29.22 crore to support higher SBI credit facilities.
Stock Market Live: Earnings Announced After Monday's Close
Canara HSBC Life Insurance (Q1, YoY)
- Annual Premium Equivalent up 19% to Rs 585 crore versus Rs 493 crore.
- New Business Premium up 18% to Rs 470 crore versus Rs 399 crore.
- Value of New Business up 29% to Rs 124 crore versus Rs 96 crore.
- VNB Margin at 21.1% versus 19.5%.
- Expense Ratio at 20.7% versus 19.6%.
- Embedded Value up 19.7% to Rs 7,382 crore.
- Solvency Ratio at 198% versus 200%.
- Thirteen-month persistency ratio at 85.9% versus 84%.
- Sixty-one-month persistency ratio flat at 55.3%.
Sobha (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 50% to Rs 1,278 crore versus Rs 852 crore.
- Ebitda up 226.9% to Rs 77.8 crore versus Rs 23.8 crore.
- Margin at 6.1% versus 2.8%.
- Net profit up 273.5% to Rs 50.8 crore versus Rs 13.6 crore.
- Board approved issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.
Action Construction Equipment (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 20.5% to Rs 786 crore versus Rs 652 crore.
- Ebitda up 27% to Rs 118 crore versus Rs 92.8 crore.
- Margin at 15% versus 14.2%.
- Net profit up 22.3% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 97.7 crore.
Transformers & Rectifiers (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 8.1% to Rs 572 crore versus Rs 529 crore.
- Ebitda up 5.8% to Rs 93.3 crore versus Rs 88.2 crore.
- Margin at 16.3% versus 16.7%.
- Net profit down 8.8% to Rs 61.5 crore versus Rs 67.4 crore.
SML Mahindra (Q1, YoY)
- Revenue up 13.2% to Rs 958 crore versus Rs 846 crore.
- Ebitda down 4.8% to Rs 100 crore versus Rs 105 crore.
- Margin at 10.4% versus 12.4%.
- Net profit down 5.1% to Rs 63.6 crore versus Rs 67 crore.
Advit Jewels (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue down 27.9% to Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 59.9 crore.
- Ebitda down 41.8% to Rs 13 crore versus Rs 22 crore.
- Margin at 29% versus 35.9%.
- Net profit down 45.9% to Rs 8.7 crore versus Rs 16.2 crore.
Jaiprakash Power (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 1,776 crore versus Rs 1,583 crore.
- Ebitda up 26.2% to Rs 759 crore versus Rs 601 crore.
- Margin at 42.7% versus 38%.
- Net profit up 68.6% to Rs 469 crore versus Rs 278 crore.
- Reported one-time loss of Rs 194 crore in Q1.
Bluestone Jewellery (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 49.5% to Rs 737 crore versus Rs 493 crore.
- Ebitda up 93.2% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 55.8 crore.
- Margin at 14.6% versus 11.3%.
- Net profit at Rs 7 crore versus loss of Rs 34.5 crore.
Rallis India (Q1, YoY)
- Revenue up 6.8% to Rs 1,022 crore versus Rs 957 crore.
- Ebitda up 23.3% to Rs 185 crore versus Rs 150 crore.
- Margin at 18.1% versus 15.7%.
- Net profit up 31.6% to Rs 125 crore versus Rs 95 crore.
Bajaj Healthcare (Q1, YoY)
- Revenue up 11.3% to Rs 166 crore versus Rs 149 crore.
- Ebitda up 17.7% to Rs 28.7 crore versus Rs 24.4 crore.
- Margin at 17.3% versus 16.4%.
- Net profit up 16.1% to Rs 13.7 crore versus Rs 11.8 crore.
Authum Investment (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Total income up 21.3% to Rs 1,486 crore versus Rs 1,224 crore.
- Net profit up 17.8% to Rs 1,111 crore versus Rs 943 crore.
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (Q1, YoY)
- Revenue up 17.6% to Rs 481 crore versus Rs 409 crore.
- Ebitda up 61.9% to Rs 168 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
- Margin at 34.9% versus 25.4%.
- Net profit up 53.9% to Rs 116 crore versus Rs 75.6 crore
Stock Market Live: Gold Holds Near $4,000 As Traders Track Middle East Conflict
- Gold traded in a narrow range around $4,000 an ounce after declining 0.2% in the previous session.
- Traders monitored developments in the Middle East conflict and their impact on energy prices and inflation.
Stock Market Live: US Threatens 50% Tariff On Some Canadian Goods
- The US threatened to impose a fresh 50% tariff on some Canadian goods, citing Canada’s treatment of American alcohol, cars and dairy products.
- The proposed levy added to trade tensions between the two countries.
Stock Market Live: US-Iran Hostilities Enter 10th Day As Red Sea Risks Rise
- The US launched strikes against Iran for a 10th consecutive day, while Iran carried out attacks on Kuwait.
- The Iran-backed Houthis threatened to block Saudi maritime traffic in the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia said it would take measures to protect its ships under international law.
Stock Market Live: Oil Holds Gains As US-Iran Conflict Continues
- Brent crude traded below $89 a barrel after gaining almost 6% over the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate traded near $83.
- The US-Iran conflict and a threat by Yemen’s Houthi militants to block Saudi Arabia’s maritime traffic in the Red Sea kept oil supply risks in focus.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed Ahead Of US Technology Earnings
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.39%, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.98% and Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.53%.
- Investors remained cautious ahead of quarterly earnings from major US technology companies, while Middle East tensions and renewed trade concerns weighed on sentiment.
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