Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Holds Near $89 A Barrel

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Indian equities are poised for a cautious start on Tuesday, with the GIFT Nifty trading at 24,107.50 ahead of the weekly F&O expiry, indicating a muted opening after benchmark indices ended lower in the previous session.

Global cues remain mixed. Asian markets traded in different directions as investors awaited earnings from major U.S. technology companies while keeping a close watch on geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Wall Street ended lower overnight, with losses in Apple weighing on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also finished in negative territory.

Crude oil continues to be a key market driver. Brent crude eased 0.4% to $88.86 a barrel, but remained near multi-week highs as traders assessed the risk to Saudi Arabian exports after Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened shipping through a key Red Sea route. Elevated energy prices continue to fuel concerns that inflationary pressures could persist, even as investors assess the outlook for global growth.

Back home, Indian benchmark indices extended losses on Monday amid weak global sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 95.80 points, or 0.39%, to close at 24,238.50, while the Sensex declined 442.93 points, or 0.57%, to 77,708.52.

Investors will track global market sentiment, developments in the Middle East, crude oil prices and corporate earnings through the session, alongside the weekly F&O expiry, for cues on the market's next direction.