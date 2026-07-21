Ashok Leyland Launches India's First Air Suspension Multi-Axle Truck, Offers 4-Tonne Extra Payload

Ashok Leyland has launched India's first air suspension multi-axle vehicle, which it says can help customers save up to Rs 5 lakh over six years through higher payload capacity, according to Sanjeev Kumar, President, MHCV, at the company.

"Today we have launched India's first air suspension multi-axle vehicle. The advantage of this vehicle is it offers a four-ton extra payload," Kumar told NDTV Profit, adding that the added capacity translates into savings of nearly Rs 5 lakh for customers over a six-year period.

The range has been launched in three configurations — a 12-tyre vehicle, a 14-tyre vehicle, and a 14-tyre variant with dual tyres.

An air suspension multi-axle truck replaces the conventional leaf-spring suspension system with air-filled bellows that automatically adjust to load and road conditions.

This allows for a more even distribution of weight across the vehicle's axles, reducing chassis stress and enabling higher payload capacity within existing regulatory weight limits. The technology also improves ride quality and reduces wear on tyres and mechanical components, making it particularly suited to long-haul and heavy-load applications such as tankers and cement carriers.

Kumar said the company expected the new range to strengthen its position in India's multi-axle vehicle segment by offering customers greater flexibility, with particular relevance for tanker, cement and polymer applications.

He added that Ashok Leyland's initial focus would remain on the domestic market, with exports to be considered only once the product stabilises.

"Generally, a product takes at least three to four years to stabilize," he said, noting that the company would first look to build sufficient volumes in India before expanding overseas.

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On the broader commercial vehicle industry, Kumar said the sector had grown in high double digits in the first quarter of FY27, though performance within the M&HCV segment remained mixed, with goods carriers rising 20% even as passenger carriers declined.

He attributed the dip largely to bodybuilders facing delays in securing approvals for MDV buses, calling it "a temporary blip" and predicting improvement over the next two quarters.

Kumar also addressed a sharp decline in the company's exports, which fell 18-19% during the quarter.

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He linked this directly to the conflict in West Asia, saying Ashok Leyland's manufacturing plant in the Middle East had been shut as a result of the war. "Demand is strong over there also," he said, adding that a recovery in exports hinged on when normalcy returns to the region.

On fuel prices, Kumar said customers valued rate stability over volatility, noting that crude and diesel prices appeared to have steadied in recent days after fluctuating alongside global crude movements.

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