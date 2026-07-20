India Invites Auto Importers To Apply For Tariff Rate Quota Under UK FTA

India's Directorate General Of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has opened applications for Tariff-Rate Quota (TRQ) benefits as provided by the free trade agreement signed between India and the UK, with automakers expected to benefit from the reduction of import duties.

The TRQ applications are open until Aug. 4, as per reports.

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On July 10, the DGFT had notified importers on the procedure by which they can obtain government sanction to avail quota-based duty concessions on imports of passenger cars and goods vehicles under the FTA.

Under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), India reduced duties on automotive imports to 10% from 110% with quotas for both countries.

India is allowing import of 3.78 lakh units of conventional-engine passenger cars, including those in the mass segment, from the UK at concessional customs duty during the first 15 years of the implementation of the trade pact between the two countries.

The FTA was officially put into practice on July 15, 2026.

Under the notification, Indian importers are required to produce a Certificate of Origin issued by concerned authorities in the UK at the time of clearance of the import consignment.

"Only Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), dealers/channel partners duly authorised by the OEMs of vehicles originating in the UK shall be eligible to apply for the TRQ," it added.

Each applicant will also have to submit a pre-purchase agreement issued by an OEM of the vehicles in the UK. This agreement needs to set out the quantity of vehicles to be supplied to the applicant during the TRQ year.

"The year in respect of these imports will be the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 i.e., calendar year in India. DGFT shall monitor the cumulative quantities for TRQ Certificates issued. No TRQ Certificates shall be issued once the stated TRQ quantity limit is reached," it said.

These certificates, it said, will be valid for a maximum period of 12 months or till the end of the calendar year, whichever is earlier.

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"Importers under TRQ shall endeavour to pass on the benefit of the concessional customs duty available under the TRQ to the final buyer or consumer," it added.

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