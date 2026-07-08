Higher Than India's Sovereign Rating: L&T Joins Elite List Of MNCs With Fresh Moody's Upgrade

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. has received a major rating upgrade from global brokerage Moody's, placing it in an exclusive basket of Indian multinational companies with credit profiles assessed above the sovereign level.

Moody's has upgraded L&T to 'Baa1' long-term issuer rating, two notches above India's sovereign rating of 'Baa3'. The Infractructure player has also secured a 'Stable' outlook from the prime financial services company.

Along with L&T, Moody's has assigned an equivalent rating to its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Saudi Company LLC.

The 'Baa1' rating signifies a quality investment-grade credit profile, reflecting strong capacity to meet financial commitments and a low level of credit risk, according to the company's official press release.

Further, it outlined certain core strengths areas that L&T has over its peers including its dominant market position and revenue visibility, corporate governance, and favourable industry prospects in the domestic and international infrastructure landscape.

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L&T Q4FY26 Snapshot

Larsen & Toubro reported a 3% fall in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of financial year 2026. The bottom line came in at Rs 5,325.60 crore compared to Rs 5,497.26 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidate revenue of the realty firm advanced by 11.3% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 82,762 crore in comparison to Rs 74,392.28 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes up 5% to Rs 8,611 crore. The margin contracted to 10.4% from the earlier 11% in the same quarter last year.

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L&T Share Price

L&T's stock settled 2.5% lower at Rs 3,892.10 apiece on the NSE, dragged by a broader decline in the equity market. This compared to a 2.12% slump in the benchmark Nifty index on Wednesday.

The share price has fallen 4.7% year-to-date, but risen nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

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