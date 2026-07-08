Heritage Foods Says 'Fresh Paneer' Label Is descriptive, Responds To FSSAI Notice

Heritage Foods Ltd said on Wednesday it has submitted a detailed response to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over a show-cause notice concerning the use of the term "Fresh Paneer" on its product packaging, maintaining that the label accurately describes the product and does not mislead consumers.

The dairy company said "Fresh Paneer" refers to the inherent nature of paneer as a fresh dairy product made from pasteurised milk for refrigerated consumption with a limited shelf life, and is not an exaggerated quality claim.

Clarifying its position on the show cause notice issued by FSSAI concerning certain expressions used on the packaging of its Fresh Paneer product, the company, in a statement, said it has submitted a detailed response to the watchdog, reaffirming its commitment to food safety, regulatory compliance and consumer transparency.

"Heritage Foods stated that the term "Fresh Paneer" is used solely to describe the intrinsic nature of the product and not as an exaggerated or misleading quality claim. Paneer is, by definition, a fresh dairy product manufactured from pasteurised milk for refrigerated consumption within a limited shelf life. It is neither dehydrated, reconstituted, nor frozen," it said.

Heritage Foods said its paneer is manufactured using fresh pasteurised milk, packed immediately after production under hygienic conditions, transported and stored through an uninterrupted cold chain, and sold exclusively as a refrigerated product without added preservatives for extended shelf life.

ALSO READ: Swiggy's 'Food On Train' Sees Solid Q1 Demand; Ice Cream, Soft Drinks, Lassi Orders Soar Up To 350%

The company said the use of the word "Fresh" distinguishes the product from frozen, preserved or long shelf-life variants available in the market. It added that the packaging carries all mandatory declarations, including the manufacturing date, use-by date and storage instructions, enabling consumers to make informed purchasing decisions.

Heritage Foods also said the term "Fresh Paneer" is descriptive and is widely used across the dairy industry for similar products.

Addressing the regulator's observations on the phrase "Health and Happiness", the company said it is a long-standing corporate slogan reflecting its philosophy of delivering safe and quality food products, and is not intended as a health or nutrition claim for paneer. It added that the expression uses the noun "Health" rather than the adjective "Healthy" and therefore does not describe or qualify the product.

Heritage Foods said it has consistently complied with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and related regulations, and values the guidance provided by FSSAI. The company said it has requested the regulator to consider its submissions and expressed confidence that its response demonstrates its commitment to responsible labelling, consumer transparency and regulatory compliance

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.