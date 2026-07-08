Four-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Rohini, Rescue Teams Rush To Site

An under-construction four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday evening, prompting an emergency response from fire and rescue teams as they worked to ensure no one was trapped beneath the debris. The incident triggered panic in the area, with residents and passersby alerting authorities soon after the structure caved in.

The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call about the collapse and immediately dispatched multiple fire tenders to the spot. Fire personnel, along with rescue teams, began combing through the rubble in a race against time to check for anyone trapped inside. Police also reached the site and cordoned off the surrounding area to prevent further mishaps and keep bystanders at a safe distance while the operation was underway.

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No casualties or injuries had been confirmed at the time of filing, though officials said further details were awaited as rescue work continued into the evening. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse, but the incident has renewed concerns about the safety of under-construction structures across the city, particularly during the monsoon season when soil erosion and waterlogging can weaken foundations.

The collapse comes as Delhi continues to reel under heavy rainfall, which has caused widespread waterlogging and severely disrupted traffic movement in several parts of the capital. The India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for the city, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and more rain in the coming hours. Civic officials have urged residents to avoid venturing near construction sites and low-lying areas until the weather improves, as the city's infrastructure continues to strain under the relentless downpour.

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