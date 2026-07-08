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Building Collapses In Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune District; 16 Feared Trapped

The collapsed building in Pimpri Chinchwad left 16 people feared trapped, after a mound of legacy waste crashed into it due to heavy rains.

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Building Collapses In Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune District; 16 Feared Trapped
The collapsed building in Pimpri Chinchwad left 15 people feared trapped.
Photo Source: Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department

A building collapsed in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, leaving 15 people feared trapped, according to a local reports on Wednesday. Rescue operations are currently underway.

A PTI report stated that the collapse took place due to a mound of waste slammed into the building during heavy rains in the area. The three-storey administrative building was situated near a legacy waste processing site at Moshi. 

As per reports, the building contained 20 people when it collapsed with four escaping and 16 employees of a private organisation feared trapped. Rescue operations consisted of the fire brigade working alongside the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The rescue teams have managed to establish contact with the people trapped inside.

Heavy rainfall in the past two led to the considerable pile of "legacy waste" getting unstable and crashing into the building, according to  Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi's statement to the press.

(This is a developing story.)

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Building Collapses In Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune District; 16 Feared Trapped

Building Collapses In Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune District; 16 Feared Trapped

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