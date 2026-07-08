'Liars, Cheats, Sick People': What Trump Said About Iran's Leadership As He Announces Ceasefire Is Over

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he no longer sees any point in engaging with Iran, declaring that negotiations over the country's nuclear programme are effectively over while launching a blistering attack on Tehran's leadership.

Reuters reported that Trump accused Iranian leaders of negotiating in bad faith and suggested there was no reason for the United States to continue diplomatic efforts.

"To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them. They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people," Trump said. "As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them. They're liars."

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"We make a deal, they go outside, talk to the press, they say we never even talked about it. There's something wrong with them. They're cuckoo. As far as I'm concerned, it's over," he added.

"They can talk, but I think they're wasting their time," Trump said, speaking to reporters during the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

Trump's comments come at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following recent military confrontation in the region.

According to Reuters, the remarks were made as the US resumed military strikes on Iranian targets after attacks linked to the Strait of Hormuz, further raising concerns over the possibility of a broader regional conflict.

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The latest verbal remark marks one of Trump's strongest dismissals of diplomacy with Iran since the recent escalation. His comments indicate that the administration is increasingly sceptical about the prospects of reaching a fresh agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Reuters also reported that the recent exchange reflects the widening divide between the two countries, with diplomatic channels appearing to have stalled as military tensions continue to rise.

The moves are being keenly followed by regional allies and global markets, amid fears that any further escalation might have huge geopolitical and economic consequences.

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