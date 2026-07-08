Wait, What? Loco Pilot Halts Indore-Mhow DEMU To Buy Samosas

Indian Railways has ordered an inquiry after a viral video allegedly showed the loco pilot of the Indore-Mhow Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train stopping the train to buy samosas from a roadside shop near the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows a man in railway uniform walking to a nearby eatery, purchasing a packet of samosas and returning to the train before it resumed its journey.

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“The goods train was halted at Rau Home Signal due to scheduled engineering work. It was not stopped to purchase food," the Railways told News18.

Western Railway Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar previously stated that the administration learned of the incident via social media and sent the video to senior officials for verification. He added that the clip's authenticity, the loco pilot's identity, the specific train involved, and the actual reason for the stop had not yet been confirmed.

According to PTI, the incident sparked intense online scrutiny over the loco pilot's actions and whether the train was halted without a valid reason. In response, the Railways has initiated a formal inquiry, with final disciplinary details still pending.

Unscheduled stops for personal reasons violate railway Standard Operating Procedures, as any deviation from a train's schedule must be backed by operational or safety needs. Loco pilots are required to remain at their posts unless an authorised halt is issued; failing to do so invites formal scrutiny and disciplinary action under service rules.

The PTI report noted that the outcome of the Railways' inquiry has not been made public, leaving it unclear what specific actions will be taken against the loco pilot if the allegations are proven true.

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Western Railway, however, later rejected the claims circulating on social media, calling them "false and misleading". The railway zone maintained that the train had stopped for operational reasons and not to enable the loco pilot to purchase food. The inquiry is expected to establish the facts before any further action is taken.

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