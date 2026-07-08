India Eyes Talks With Iran To Secure Safe Passage For Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

India is considering options including holding talks with Iran in order to secure safe passage for at least nine laden tankers waiting in the Persian Gulf, as attacks in the waterway threaten an already fragile interim ceasefire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is closely monitoring movement of these vessels loaded with crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

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Among other steps, the country's foreign ministry will contact Iranian authorities over the safety of Indian seafarers in the region, the people said, with hundreds stranded for months since the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed. That includes the 198 mariners onboard the nine tankers ready to transit through the thoroughfare.

India is particularly concerned about crews after at least three Indian seafarers were killed in US strikes on commercial ships in the Gulf of Oman in June, the people said.

Officials at the ministries of foreign affairs, oil and shipping didn't immediately reply to emailed queries.

An interim peace agreement between the US and Iran in June temporarily increased transits through Hormuz, but those numbers have slowed to a trickle once again after vessels were attacked on Tuesday and the US struck targets in Iran overnight in retaliation.

Underscoring the threat to the existing temporary agreement, US President Donald Trump, speaking at NATO's annual summit in Ankara, called peace talks "a waste of time."

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Still, vessels have continued to transit through the strait on Wednesday - six vessels bound for destinations including India attempted to cross just hours after Tuesday's strikes. However, at least one India-flagged supertanker, Lila Vadinar, reversed course after reaching the tip of Oman's Musandam Peninsula, an example of heightened concern among ship operators.

Since the war started in late February, only about 50 India-bound vessels have transited the strait, the people said. Shipments remain well below normal because Indian buyers have yet to fully resume imports of crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas from Middle Eastern suppliers.

Almost 40% of India's crude imports, 60% of its LNG shipments and 90% of LPG inflows passed through Hormuz before the war began.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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