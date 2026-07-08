EV Sales Surge: India Clocks 3.06 Lakh Retail Units in June

India's electric vehicle (EV) market recorded its strongest monthly retail performance in June, with sales crossing the three-lakh mark for the first time as consumer adoption accelerated across multiple vehicle segments.

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), EV retail sales stood at 3,06,220 units during the month, reflecting robust demand despite a delayed monsoon and a relatively seasonally slower period for the automobile industry.

FADA President CS Vigneshwar said June represented a defining month for India's EV transition, with record retail sales across vehicle categories.

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The data shows that the shift towards electric mobility is no longer confined to a single vehicle category.

Growth was seen across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, indicating that the adoption of EVs is becoming increasingly widespread.

Vigneshwar said the June performance reflected broad-based adoption across vehicle categories rather than growth concentrated in a single segment.

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"Legacy manufacturers now lead the electric two-wheeler space, established players are scaling electric cars and commercial vehicles, and new entrants, both Indian and global, are choosing India as a priority market. Electrification has moved decisively from the margins to the mainstream of Indian auto retail," Vigneshwar was quoted as saying in a report.

The record sales come as automakers continue expanding their electric portfolios, supported by improving charging infrastructure, favourable policy measures and rising consumer awareness.

The latest data underscore the tremendous momentum behind India's transformation towards cleaner transportation and strengthen the country's position as one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets.

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