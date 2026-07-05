Can E20 Petrol Ruin Your Car's Engine? Govt Debunks 10 Viral Myths, Defends Ethanol Blending

The government issued a detailed clarification to what it called a misinformation circulating on social media about the E20 ethanol blending programme, debunking claims ranging from excessive water consumption and engine damage to insurance invalidation and environmental harm.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in 10 point clarification on Friday said, petrol that contains up to 20% ethanol is supported by scientific studies, international experience and regulatory safeguards.

Denying claims that producing one litre of ethanol uses 10,000 litres of water, the ministry in a press conference clarified, only surplus rice, cleared after meeting national food security requirements, is diverted for ethanol production.

The Ministry further said, ethanol distilleries use nearly about 3-5 litres of processed water per litre of ethanol and increasingly operate Zero Liquid Discharge systems to recycle water.

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It added maize, now accounts for more than 40% of ethanol supplied under the programme, needs significantly lower irrigation than paddy and is being promoted through higher minimum support prices.

Dismissing assertions that E20 is an untested fuel, the government said, ethanol-blended fuels have been used internationally for decades. It referred to countries such as the United States, Brazil, Canada, Thailand, Japan and several European nations have adopted ethanol blending at different levels.

The ministry addressed concerns over vehicle performance and said Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-led trials covering nearly 40,000 kilometres in passenger cars and 20,000 kilometres in two-wheelers found no major detrimental impact on drivability or fuel efficiency, with only "marginal" changes in mileage. Vehicles calibrated for E20 could benefit from ethanol's higher octane rating, it added.

It cited studies conducted by ARAI in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, denying allegations that E20 damages engines or corrodes components.

These studies found no issues linked to drivability or compatibility of metal and plastic components, even though some rubber parts in older vehicles may require earlier replacement.

Rejecting claims that the use of E20 fuel could void vehicle warranties or insurance coverage, the ministry said automobile manufacturers and insurers have clarified that vehicles designed or approved for E20 remain covered under applicable warranty and insurance terms.

Speaking on viral social media posts indicating ants and bees are attracted to E20 fuel because it contains sugar, the ministry said fuel-grade ethanol undergoes distillation that removes residual sugars and contains denaturants that repel insects. It also said petrol's hydrocarbon odour dominates the blended fuel.

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The government also denied assertions that it had described the E20 programme as an "experiment" before the Supreme Court, noting the court proceedings related to contractual provisions governing ethanol procurement rather than the merits of the blending programme. It mentioned a clarification issued by the Office of the Attorney General stating that media reports indicating otherwise were incorrect.

It dismissed claims that E20 allows water to enter vehicle fuel tanks, saying modern vehicles and fuel retail infrastructure are equipped with safeguards to prevent water ingress. The governemnt clarified, viral videos showing sugarcane juice being mixed into petrol as fabricated, saying fuel ethanol is manufactured through industrial processes and blended based on prescribed quality specifications.

Highlighting environmental concerns, the ministry said ethanol plants need statutory environmental clearances and follow groundwater regulations. It added that the programme has contributed to foreign exchange savings of more than Rs 1.9 lakh crore, expedited payments exceeding Rs 1.6 lakh crore to farmers, reduced carbon dioxide emissions by around 930 lakh metric tonnes and displaced over 310 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil imports since 2014-15.

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