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Ethanol Supply An 'Experiment', Not Policy: Top Law Officer Clarifies Amid Court Remark Row

The Attorney General says "experiment" remark referred to ethanol supply, not E20 policy, as government faces mounting criticism over fuel blend rollout.

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Ethanol Supply An 'Experiment', Not Policy: Top Law Officer Clarifies Amid Court Remark Row
Venkataramani said the word "experiment" was used in the context of the availability and supply of ethanol.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

As the controversy over India's E20 fuel programme escalates, Attorney General R. Venkataramani has clarified that his reference to an "experiment" during a court hearing was about the supply of ethanol, and not the government's policy of blending 20% ethanol with petrol. 

His clarification comes after reports on the court proceedings went viral, triggering criticism from motorists and opposition leaders over the nationwide rollout of E20 fuel.

Speaking to Reuters on Friday, Venkataramani said the word "experiment" was used in the context of the availability and supply of ethanol, adding that he was not questioning the ethanol-blended petrol policy itself. 

The clarification follows widespread attention after his remarks in court were interpreted as suggesting the E20 programme was still under trial.

ALSO READ : Indian Oil Chief Details Segregated Storage, Dispensing Plans For E85 And E100

The government had earlier denied that the policy was an experiment, but the circulation of the court video on social media intensified the debate. 

Despite the clarification, concerns over the policy have persisted, with critics accusing the Centre of implementing E20 without sufficient evidence on its long-term impact on vehicles.

The government has also attempted to reassure consumers. The Press Information Bureau dismissed criticism surrounding the policy as "wild claims" and urged people not to "fall for the rage bait". 

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said ethanol-blended fuel is used even in racing cars, acknowledging that while mileage may decline slightly, vehicle performance remains strong.

ALSO READ : Centre Debunks Viral Claims On E20 Fuel, Says Ethanol Blending Programme Backed By Science

The controversy comes amid growing complaints from motorists alleging lower fuel efficiency and increased vehicle wear after switching to E20.

The government maintains that the programme will reduce carbon emissions, lower crude oil imports and support farmers by boosting demand for ethanol feedstock.

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