Caught On Camera: Massive Road Cave-In Swallows Vehicle In Mumbai's Bhandup Amid Heavy Rain

Heavy rain caused a major road cave-in in the city's on Saturday, and a vehicle fell into a collapsed section. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was reported about the incident with alerts at 1:25 pm and 2:40 pm. The cave-in was on LBS Marg, Bhandup (West).

Officials said that a portion of the road collapsed, causing nearby trees to fall as well. The cave-in occurred at a site where excavation work was underway. One vehicle plunged into the collapsed portion of the road, which had given way into the excavation pit.

The S Ward authorities immediately began rescue and safety preparations as soon as news of the calamity spread. The section has been barricaded to avoid further accidents. Civic authorities are concurrently assessing the devastation and regaining the location.

Official reports indicated there were no casualties. The cause of the collapse is expected to be investigated, particularly in light of the ongoing excavation work and persistent monsoon rains.

The incident comes as Mumbai continues to witness heavy rainfall, raising concerns over waterlogging, weakened road infrastructure and travel safety across the city. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain.

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A video has also appeared online showing the aftermath of the incident, including the car that became stranded within the collapsed part of the road. The images have attracted much discussion on the web, with many internet users worrying about the safety of the public and road conditions during the rainy season.

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