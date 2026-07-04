India Expanded Energy Imports To Over 40 Nations During Fuel Crisis: Modi

India successfully weathered one of the world's biggest energy crises through policy decisions, diversifying its sources of fuel imports and leveraging strong diplomatic ties while ensuring that the impact on citizens remained limited, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating the country's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district, Modi said India strengthened its energy security by widening its energy import networks during the crisis.

The prime minister said India was importing energy from around 25 to 26 countries before the crisis in West Asia. As global uncertainties grew, the country expanded its sourcing to more than 40 nations.

"When the crisis began, India was importing energy from about 25-26 countries. But during the crisis, India's diplomacy shone. Our strong relations with other nations helped us greatly. India began importing fuel from more than 40 countries," Modi said, crediting the country's diplomatic efforts for ensuring uninterrupted supplies.

Highlighting the government's response to rising fuel prices, Modi said public sector oil companies absorbed losses of more than Rs 75,000 crore between April and June because of the spike in global crude prices.

He added that the Centre also cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre to shield consumers from the impact of the price rise. "We reduced excise duty by Rs 10 per litre and ensured that the burden on citizens did not increase significantly," he said.

Modi alleged that attempts were made to spread rumours and create panic during the crises but said those efforts failed.

"Rumours were spread, and people were incited, but those with malicious intentions did not succeed," he said.

Referring to his critics, the prime minister said that some people had predicted that India would struggle during the crisis. "Those who wished to see India fail had even begun making predictions. Today, they must be wallowing in the depths of despair," he said.

The prime minister also added that India has now become the world's fourth-largest refining hub and is continuing to strengthen its refining capacity. He also said the government's long-term planning helped the country overcome disruptions in the supply of fuel and fertilisers caused by the conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel combine.

Speaking on self-reliance, Modi said the dignity of both individuals and nations depends on becoming self-sufficient.

He also said the BJP government ensures that projects are completed instead of merely announcing them. "We work day and night to ensure their completion," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the Pachpadra refinery, the country's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochrmical complex and Rajasthan's first refinery. He then formally dedicated the project by pressing a remote button after touching the facility.

The Prime Minister also criticised the previous Congress government in the state, alleging that work on the refinery had come to a near standstill during its tenure between 2018 and 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

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