Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Updates: Deposits Up 14%, Net Advances Rises 15%

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net advances rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 4.94 lakh crore in the March-June quarter, according to provisional numbers disclosed by the lender on Saturday. On a sequential basis, it advanced by 2.7% from Rs 4.82 lakh crore.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 5.58 lakh crore, up by 13.6% from Rs 4.92 lakh crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter the bank had reported its total deposits as Rs 5.38, marking a sequential rise of 3.38% for the current quarter.

The current account and savings account, or CASA, also saw an 13% rise year-on-year to Rs 2.17 lakh crore from Rs 1.92 lakh crore. The bank also noted a sequential rise of 2.4% as CASA in Q1 of FY26 stood at Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

Besides this, Kotak Mahindra Bank saw an uptick in the average net advances, average CASA, and average deposits as well.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Result

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported a 13% rise in standalone net profit for the March quarter, exceeding estimates, as provisions declined and asset quality improved. The lender also announced a dividend for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

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Profit to Rs 4,027 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,552 crore a year earlier., the lender said in an exchange filing. Net interest income or the bank's core income rose 8% to Rs 7,875 crore from Rs 7,284 crore. Operating profit increased 7% to Rs 5,855 crore.

The results indicate lower credit costs and stable income growth, while asset quality improved on a sequential basis.

The bank's performance came in above Bloomberg estimates on key metrics. Net profit stood higher than the estimate of Rs 3,782 crore, while net interest income exceeded the estimate of Rs 7,634 crore.

Gross non-performing assets ratio was 1.20%, lower than the estimate of 1.25%. Net non-performing assets ratio came at 0.25%, below the estimate of 0.30%. Operating profit was marginally below the estimate of Rs 5,887 crore.

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