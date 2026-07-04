Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Film Earns Rs 4.5 Crore On Day 8

Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle continued its steady theatrical run on its second Friday, collecting Rs 4.5 crore net.

The dip came largely from fresh competition posed by the newly released spy thriller "Alpha," which cut the film's show count from 9,917 on Thursday to 7,557 on Friday, a reduction of nearly 2,400 shows, according to Sacnilk.

Despite this, the film held its ground reasonably well. Its total India net collection now stands at around Rs 97.65 crore, with an India gross of roughly Rs 112 crore. Overseas collections have added close to Rs 27.45 crore, pushing the worldwide gross to approximately Rs 143.72 crore, according to reports.

Regional occupancy data for Day 8 showed a clear pattern of audiences turning up more through evening and night shows across most cities. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 53.7 percent, though from a limited base of just 9 shows.

Among larger markets, Jaipur (21.8%) and Bengaluru (21.3%) led the way, both climbing sharply at night to 29 percent and 32 percent respectively. Hyderabad rose from just 7 percent in the morning to 32 percent by night despite a modest 15 percent overall.

The National Capital Region, with the highest show count at 684, posted 16 percent overall occupancy, growing steadily from 8 percent to 22 percent through the day. Mumbai (13.8%) and Pune (15%) followed a similar trend, while Ahmedabad saw the sharpest late-day jump, from 3 percent in the morning to 27 percent at night. Surat (6%) and Bhopal (6.3%) recorded the weakest turnout overall.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film released on June 26, 2026, and stars Akshay Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Disha Patani. With advance bookings for Sunday already showing 5.7 percent occupancy and 10 housefull shows, the film remains on track to cross the domestic Rs 100 crore net milestone over its second weekend.

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