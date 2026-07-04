President Droupadi Murmu Summons Parliament Monsoon Session From July 20 To August 13

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government's recommendation to call the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 20 to Aug. 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

Announcing the dates in a post on X, Rijiju said both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet during the session to discuss matters of national importance. "On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026"

"The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance." the minister tweeted.

The Monsoon session is the second full-fledged session of Parliament in the annual legislative calendar after the Budget Session. It also serves as a key platform for the government to introduce legislation, table reports and hold discussions on policy and governance issues.

The government is expected to bring several legislative proposals during the session, while the opposition is likely to press for debates on issues concerning the economy, governance and other matters of public interest. The final list of bills and legislative business will be released closer to the start of the session. The announcement formally sets the dates for the session after receiving the president's approval, paving the way for both houses of parliament to reconvene later this month. More details, including the government's legislative agenda and the schedule of business, are expected in the coming days. ALSO READ: India Expanded Energy Imports To Over 40 Nations During Fuel Crisis: PM Narendra Modi

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