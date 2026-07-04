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Telegram Gets Government Notice Over Widespread Film And OTT Piracy; Seeks Report In 15 Days

The I&B Ministry has issued a notice to Telegram over widespread piracy of films and OTT content, seeking immediate measures and an Action Taken Report within 15 days.

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Telegram Gets Government Notice Over Widespread Film And OTT Piracy; Seeks Report In 15 Days
Source: NDTV

The government has issued a notice to Telegram over widespread piracy of films and content from streaming platforms, according to officials. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the messaging platform to take immediate measures against the unauthorised circulation of pirated films and OTT content.

Telegram has also been asked to submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days, detailing the measures taken to address the issue, officials said. 

The move comes amid concerns over the widespread circulation of newly released films, web series and other copyrighted content through channels and groups on the platform. Pirated copies of premium content are often shared through links and files, making messaging platforms a key focus of anti-piracy efforts. 

Further details on the action sought from Telegram were not immediately available.

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