Stocks To Watch Today: BPCL, Swiggy, HCC, Eicher Motors And ONGC

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Hindustan Construction Company Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd. and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks in News

Bharat Petroleum Corporation : Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of secured/unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures in up to 10 tranches within one year.

Poonawalla Fincorp : Finance Committee approved the issuance of unsecured Tier II Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 200 crore through private placement (Rs 150 crore base issue with a Rs 50 crore greenshoe option).

Swiggy : Shareholders approved a cap of up to 49.5% on aggregate foreign ownership.

Cupid : Promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 8.03 lakh shares (0.06%) through the open market. Promoter holding rose to 46.40%.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) : HCC shareholders authorised the company to raise up to Rs 800 crore through equity/equity-linked securities via QIP, preferential allotment, rights issue or a combination.

Eicher Motors : Royal Enfield launched the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition in India at Rs 2,10,684 ex-showroom, with bookings opening immediately; it also introduced a Gorkha-inspired apparel collection.

Birla Corporation : The company has redeemed Rs 80 crore of listed NCDs on their scheduled maturity date, along with the applicable interest.

ONGC : Commissioned gas evacuation facilities at Khoraghat GGS-1 (Assam), enabling surplus gas from the Upper Assam Shelf to be processed and evacuated through the North East Gas Grid (NEGG), with capacity to utilise 1 lakh SCM/day from the Jorhat asset.

PC Jeweller : The company repaid all outstanding debt of one more consortium bank, taking the total to 8 of 14 banks fully repaid, with over 96% of the remaining debt also discharged.

South Indian Bank: Revised MCLR across tenors effective Aug. 20, 2026; 1-year MCLR set at 9.45%, 6-month at 9.25%, 3-month at 9.20%, 1-month at 8.50% and overnight at 8.15%.

ALSO READ: Swiggy Turns 'Indian-Owned' As Shareholders Cap Foreign Stake At 49.5%

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.