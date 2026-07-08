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Mahindra & Mahindra Hikes CV, SUV Prices By Up To 2.7%; New Rates In Effect From July 10

Average SUV prices to rise 2.7%, while commercial vehicles will see a 2% increase; third hike this fiscal

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Mahindra & Mahindra Hikes CV, SUV Prices By Up To 2.7%; New Rates In Effect From July 10
M&M hikes SUV, CV prices from July 10, citing higher commodity costs.
(Photo: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will increase prices across its SUV and commercial vehicle portfolio with effect from July 10, citing a rise in commodity costs, the automaker said in a press release.

The company said prices of its SUVs will increase by an average of 2.7%, while the commercial vehicle range will see an average price hike of 2%. The extent of the increase will vary across models and variants.

"The price revision has been necessitated due to the escalation in commodity costs," the company said.

This marks Mahindra & Mahindra's third price increase in the current financial year, following earlier revisions implemented in April and June.

(This is a developing story)

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