Mahindra & Mahindra Hikes CV, SUV Prices By Up To 2.7%; New Rates In Effect From July 10

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will increase prices across its SUV and commercial vehicle portfolio with effect from July 10, citing a rise in commodity costs, the automaker said in a press release.

The company said prices of its SUVs will increase by an average of 2.7%, while the commercial vehicle range will see an average price hike of 2%. The extent of the increase will vary across models and variants.

"The price revision has been necessitated due to the escalation in commodity costs," the company said.

This marks Mahindra & Mahindra's third price increase in the current financial year, following earlier revisions implemented in April and June.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.